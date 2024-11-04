3 things to remember about voting as Election Day approaches

While early voting in Missouri and Illinois has proved wildly popular, millions of people will wait to cast their ballots on Election Day itself. Here are some of the key things to remember for voting on Tuesday.

When and where can I vote?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are on line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

Residents of St. Louis and St. Louis County can cast a ballot at any polling place in the jurisdiction. Those election authorities have also established websites where you can track the lines at polling places.

Voters have to go to their designated polling places if they live in St. Charles , Jefferson , Phelps , St. Clair or Madison counties.

Missouri voters must bring a government-issued photo ID to the polls with them. Illinois has no such requirement.

In addition, Illinois residents can register to vote on the day of the election at specific locations in their counties – the Madison County headquarters building in Edwardsville, the St. Clair County courthouse in Belleville or the office of the City of East St. Louis’ election authority.

What can I bring with me when I vote?

Missouri prohibits electioneering within 25 feet of the main door of a polling place. In Illinois, it’s 100 feet. That means you may be asked to cover up clothing that supports a specific candidate or position before you go in to cast your ballot.

In both Missouri and Illinois, voters can bring in printed or electronic materials, such as sample ballots or the St. Louis Public Radio voter’s guide , into the voting booth with them. But while you might be tempted to post that ballot selfie, it’s illegal in both states to post marked ballots. Pictures showing the “I voted” sticker, however, are allowed.

I’m worried that my absentee ballot didn’t make it in time. What are my options?

Missouri law requires that an election authority receive a mailed-in absentee ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day. In St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties, you can track your ballot online using your ballot ID. You can also call your election authority to learn if your ballot was received.

If 6 a.m. Tuesday rolls around and there’s still no record of your ballot being received, you can complete a lost ballot affidavit and bring it with you to your polling place. The digital tracker should be enough evidence to prove your ballot has not arrived. The poll workers may call down to the election authority to get the most recent status of your ballot.

Think of your vote like a parking space and your ballot as a car, said Denise Lieberman, an attorney with Missouri Voter Protection Coalition. Two cars can’t occupy one parking spot. If your absentee ballot is received, that parking spot is taken, and you won’t be able to vote in person. If you “spoil” your absentee ballot by saying it did not arrive or by surrendering it at the polling place, your vote on Election Day will occupy that spot, and your absentee ballot will not be able to get in at a later date.

