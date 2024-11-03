St. Louis and St. Louis County surpass 2020 early vote totals

St. Louis and St. Louis County residents like voting early — a lot.

On Saturday, St. Louis and St. Louis County surpassed their early vote totals from 2020, a year when scores of voters mailed in ballots to avoid going to polling places during the pandemic.

Loading...

St. Louis County Democratic Elections Director Eric Fey said 240,849 county residents have either voted through the no excuse, in person absentee period that started on Oct. 22 or through the excuse-based absentee system. That compares to 233,747 early votes in 2020.

St. Louis Democratic Elections Director Ben Borgmeyer said 49,360 St. Louis residents have voted early. That’s more than the 48,254 city residents who voted through some form of absentee voting in 2020.

Those numbers will continue to go up, at least for one more day. With Election Day on Tuesday, Monday is the final day that Missouri voters can cast their ballot early.

This is the first presidential election featuring Missouri’s no excuse, in person absentee system that the legislature established in 2022. Lawmakers expanded the ability to vote early during the 2020 pandemic, but Missourians still had to check off an excuse to vote.

Local election officials from both parties have panned Missouri’s excuse-based system, contending it’s impossible to prove if most reasons voters put down are actually true.

Early voting locations

The St. Louis Board of Elections will have eight locations for no excuse absentee voting:

Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Ave.

Carpenter Branch Library, 3309 S. Grand Ave.

Divoll Library, 4234 N. Grand Blvd.

Kingshighway Branch Library, 2260 S. Vandeventer Ave.

Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Ave.

St. Louis City Election Board, 300 N. Tucker Blvd.

Walnut Park Library, 5760 W. Florissant Ave.

Wohl Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

The St. Louis Board of Elections website has more details on times when these locations will be open.

St. Louis County will have 14 satellite locations available, with hours listed on its website :

UMSL Millennium Student Center, 17 Arnold Grobman Drive, St. Louis 63121

Lewis and Clark Branch Library, 9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd., St. Louis 63136

Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann 63074

Thornhill Branch Library, 12863 Willowyck Drive, St. Louis 63146

Grand Glaize Branch Library, 1010 Meramec Station Road, Ballwin 63021

Clark Family Branch Library, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis 63131

North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis 63136

Jamestown Bluffs Branch Library, 4153 N. Hwy. 67, Florissant 63034

Mid-County Branch Library, 7821 Maryland Ave., St. Louis 63105

Oakbend Branch Library, 842 S. Holmes Ave., St. Louis 63122

Grant's View Branch Library, 9700 Musick Road, St. Louis 63123

Cliff Cave Branch Library, 5430 Telegraph Road, St. Louis 63129

Daniel Boone Branch Library, 300 Clarkson Road, Ballwin 63011

Wildwood City Hall, 16860 Main St., Wildwood 63040

St. Charles County will have early voting at the following locations:

St. Charles County Election Authority, 397 Turner Blvd., St. Peters 63376

Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway #500, Wentzville 63385

The St. Charles County Election Authority’s website includes times during which each location will be open.

Jefferson County will have early voting at the following locations:

Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple St., Hillsboro 63050

Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold 63010

New Hope Fellowship, 5919 Antire Road, High Ridge 63049

Hillsboro Civic Club, 10349 Business 21, Hillsboro 63050

Visit the Jefferson County Clerk and Election Authority’s website for the times and days locations will be available.

For more election information, visit St. Louis Public Radio's voter guide.

