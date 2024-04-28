Photos: St. Louis-area police arrest over 80 at Washington University anti-war protest

Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest.

The aerospace giant was targeted for its decades-long relationship with Israel, including making weapons used in the war in Gaza, and follows anti-war demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. In response, at least one university paused its relationship with Boeing.

After several hours of marching and an attempt to set up an encampment, police deemed the protest held on private property illegal and arrested more than 80 people.

Washington University officials said they all will be charged with trespassing, and of those, some will also be charged with resisting arrest and assault for injuring officers. Many of those detained were made to sign criminal trespass warnings that state they could be arrested if they returned to any of Wash U's campuses.

See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below:

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a sign reading “Stop the Genocide” during a Saturday rally at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Students work in the Olin Library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a banner noting Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Presidential candidate Jill Stein, second from left, links arms with demonstrators including St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, second from right, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, far right, during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Prisoner vans are readied as Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian demonstrator writes “WashU Divest” on a tent on Saturday at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who planned to stay in the encampment link arms on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold each other on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis County police officer rams a bicycle into presidential candidate Jill Stein and other pro-Palestine demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Signs lay on the ground of a pro-Palestinian encampment on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces face off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis County police officer reaches for a taser during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A demonstrator is arrested by a Washington University officer on Saturday at the school's campus.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Anti-war demonstrators are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces drag a demonstrator after they were arrested during a rally on Saturday at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Anti-war protestors are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Protestors are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, 7th Ward, argues with a University City police officer during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Anti-war demonstrators attempt to hold their ground before being arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police officers arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian protestors during a demonstration on Saturday at Washington University.