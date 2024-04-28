Photos: St. Louis-area police arrest over 80 at Washington University anti-war protest

Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest.
The aerospace giant was targeted for its decades-long relationship with Israel, including making weapons used in the war in Gaza, and follows anti-war demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. In response, at least one university paused its relationship with Boeing.
After several hours of marching and an attempt to set up an encampment, police deemed the protest held on private property illegal and arrested more than 80 people.
Washington University officials said they all will be charged with trespassing, and of those, some will also be charged with resisting arrest and assault for injuring officers. Many of those detained were made to sign criminal trespass warnings that state they could be arrested if they returned to any of Wash U's campuses.
See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below: