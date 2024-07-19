St. Louis organizations taken offline and flights grounded after global software failure

A security software meltdown disrupted St. Louis-area services early Friday.

Thousands of Microsoft Windows users reported being suddenly knocked offline, and the culprit appeared to be cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, which said a routine computer software update had malfunctioned.

SSM Health had several phone systems disrupted at its hospitals — including St. Louis University Hospital, DePaul Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital-Lake St. Louis and St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles. The issue kept outside phone calls from going through to the hospitals. Because of the problem, the hospital is postponing a limited number of procedures.

Lambert International Airport was brought to a halt after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop to all outgoing flights because of the outages impacting computers running Windows operating systems.

So far, 16 flights have been canceled and 34 have been delayed in St. Louis, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

George Kurtz, the company’s CEO, wrote on social media that the issue was identified and that a fix has deployed. A timeline for CrowdStrike-related systems to return to normal was not provided.

“This is not a security incident or cyberattack,” Kurtz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, “We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.”

NPR’s Bobby Allyn and Brian Mann contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.

