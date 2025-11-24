Guess St. Louis doesn’t suck: Guns N’ Roses announces Busch Stadium show

St. Louisans in pain over a canceled 2023 Guns N’ Roses tour stop can now confirm: Nothin’ lasts forever.

The band announced a world tour on this cold November rainy Monday that includes a stop at Busch Stadium on August 16. Tickets will go on presale on December 2 and 3, which requires pre-registration. The general sale begins December 5. Find details on the websites of Ticketmaster and Guns N’ Roses .

The band said in 2023 that fans in possession of tickets from the canceled show would be able to use them next time or get a refund. Live Nation told St. Louis Public Radio that everyone was ultimately refunded — so don't bring your old tickets to Busch Stadium.

Should the show go on, this will be only the second time that Richard Fortus , St. Louis County resident and GNR rhythm guitarist, will have the opportunity to play on stage here since joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in 2002.

It would be only the second time for the band to play any St. Louis stage since the infamous 1991 Riverport Riot. What devolved into a two-hour melee began when lead singer Axl Rose spotted an unsanctioned photographer in the crowd.

Rose threw his microphone to the ground and leaped off the stage at the photographer. The band swiftly exited. Two hundred seventy police officers responded to the chaos that ensued, which included at least 75 injuries and fans trampling fences, throwing seats at the stage, spraying fire hoses and uprooting trees 270 police officers responding, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporting from the time.

The band was not welcome in St. Louis after that for many years, finally returning in 2017 to play as part of its Not in This Lifetime… tour.

As for the just-announced shows, GNR is touring behind two new singles, “Nothin” and “Atlas” and a Live Era ‘87-’93 boxset. Aside from Rose and Fortus, St. Louis fans can expect to catch band members Slash, Duff McKegan, Dizzy Reed, Isaac Carpenter and Melissa Reese on stage.

