Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Sam Fender and Public Enemy headline Evolution Festival this fall

Lenny Kravitz, Sublime and Public Enemy will head to Forest Park this fall to headline the third annual Evolution Festival.

TLC, Father John Misty, the Hives, Corinne Bailey Rae, the Kills, the Marcus King Band, the Pharcyde and Pokey LaFarge are also among the 30 local, national and international artists who will perform.

The festival launched in 2023 with 25,000 people in attendance . Artists who have played the festival in previous years include the Black Keys, the Killers, Brandi Carlile, Elle King, Ice Cube, Brittany Howard and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Festival organizers are adding features including a VIP ticket option, a pit for front-row viewing. Organizers also introduced a chair pass to allow guests to bring their own chairs, with the proceeds going to charity.

“Building on the success of our first two years, we continue to evolve by enhancing the fan experience,” executive producer Steve Schankman said in a statement.

This year’s festival will take place Sept. 27-28 at Langenberg Field, sitting between the Dwight Davis Tennis Center and the Boathouse at Forest Park.

Contemporary Productions, which coproduced the festival over the past two years, returns to produce this year’s festival.

Full lineup

Lenny Kravitz

Sublime

Sam Fender

Public Enemy

Father John Misty

The Hives

TLC

Marcus King Band

The Kills

Corinne Bailey Rae

Pokey LaFarge

Maggie Rose

His Lordship

The Pharcyde

Cut Worms

Low Cut Connie

The Courettes

The Velveteers

Goldford

McKinley James

Night Shop

Gus Baldwin & The Sketch

TVOD

Hacienda

Silver Synthetic

Lawrence Rothman

Dagger Polyester

Sunday Mourners

Jimmy Griffin & The Incurables

Still Animals

