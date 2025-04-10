Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Sam Fender and Public Enemy headline Evolution Festival this fall
Lenny Kravitz, Sublime and Public Enemy will head to Forest Park this fall to headline the third annual Evolution Festival.
TLC, Father John Misty, the Hives, Corinne Bailey Rae, the Kills, the Marcus King Band, the Pharcyde and Pokey LaFarge are also among the 30 local, national and international artists who will perform.
The festival launched in 2023 with 25,000 people in attendance. Artists who have played the festival in previous years include the Black Keys, the Killers, Brandi Carlile, Elle King, Ice Cube, Brittany Howard and Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Festival organizers are adding features including a VIP ticket option, a pit for front-row viewing. Organizers also introduced a chair pass to allow guests to bring their own chairs, with the proceeds going to charity.
“Building on the success of our first two years, we continue to evolve by enhancing the fan experience,” executive producer Steve Schankman said in a statement.
This year’s festival will take place Sept. 27-28 at Langenberg Field, sitting between the Dwight Davis Tennis Center and the Boathouse at Forest Park.
Contemporary Productions, which coproduced the festival over the past two years, returns to produce this year’s festival.
Full lineup
Lenny Kravitz
Sublime
Sam Fender
Public Enemy
Father John Misty
The Hives
TLC
Marcus King Band
The Kills
Corinne Bailey Rae
Pokey LaFarge
Maggie Rose
His Lordship
The Pharcyde
Cut Worms
Low Cut Connie
The Courettes
The Velveteers
Goldford
McKinley James
Night Shop
Gus Baldwin & The Sketch
TVOD
Hacienda
Silver Synthetic
Lawrence Rothman
Dagger Polyester
Sunday Mourners
Jimmy Griffin & The Incurables
Still Animals