Explosion destroys 5 homes in north St. Louis County, sends residents to hospital

St. Louis County is investigating the cause of an explosion that shook north county on Monday morning, destroyed five homes, damaged others and sent several people to the hospital.

Around 9:15 a.m., Florissant fire crews responded to reports of a multi-house explosion on the 3700 block of Candlewyck Drive and 3900 block of Belcroft in Black Jack. There were reports of people trapped in the rubble, and responding firefighters conducting search-and-rescue found three victims, who were taken to area hospitals.

In reference to the home explosion in the North County precinct, at this time at least three people were transported with injuries from the scene. The call came out about 9:13 AM from the 13,800 block of Evan Aire Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Fire officials from the… pic.twitter.com/zxBCSzCDZJ — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 25, 2025

Around noon, Black Jack Fire Protection District said several patients had been transported to the Mercy burn unit. No fatalities have been reported as of Monday afternoon.

There’s widespread damage to houses surrounding the blast, and residents have been advised not to return to their homes until they have been assessed for safety. St. Louis County staff members are putting hazard assessments on homes as they work their way through the neighborhoods.

Speaking with reporters outside St. Angela Merici Church, U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell said that he was grateful to first responders and shocked at the damage.

“I've never seen anything like this,” said Bell, D-St. Louis County. “The scale of the tornado was obviously much worse. But for this small area, the block where this happened, five homes that are completely destroyed, just completely destroyed … it is truly a sight to behold.”

Residents gathered outside recalled the power of the early morning blast.

Linda Woods, 73, said that her house shook and that she heard a sound so profound that she compares it to an atomic bomb. When it was over, she saw that everything in her home was in disarray — some windows even knocked right out their frames.

“A lot of things that wasn't in the way it's supposed to be,” Woods said. “And it's had me so upset and trembling and scared because I didn't know if another one was going to happen, or what. I wasn't sure. So I was so upset, I really was, because I didn't know what was going on.”

Another neighbor, Richard Lang, 57, said his back patio door was blown off, his fireplace and mantle are “done,” and the mirror in his bedroom fell down.

Cosandra Lewis, 70, was asleep in her home on Candlewyck Club Drive when the explosion happened.

“It felt like the walls were coming in. The house was coming down. It was a really strange, scary feeling,” she said. Her mirror and pictures fell off the walls, and she threw her hands up to protect herself. “My car alarm was going off, and I heard a screaming voice from outside. It was just real chaotic. I had no clue what was going on.”

She thought maybe it had been an earthquake and ran outside to see fire trucks and ambulances.

Woods also went outside and found black smoke billowing down the street and heard people screaming.

On the ground lay a young man with “a lot of burns on him,” she said. An ambulance came by and picked him up.

Spire spokesperson Molly Rose told St. Louis Public Radio that the company’s infrastructure was undamaged.

St. Louis County bomb and arson investigators are looking into the source of the explosion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

