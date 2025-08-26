© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
3 people hospitalized after St. Louis County home explosion

St. Louis Public Radio | By Olivia Mizelle
Published August 26, 2025 at 12:13 PM CDT
Debris and wrecked cars cover the site where homes once stood after a house explosion damaged about 20 residences on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, near Black Jack.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Debris and wrecked cars cover the site where homes once stood after a house explosion damaged about 20 residences on Monday in north St. Louis County.

Five people were injured after a home exploded Monday morning in north St. Louis County.

An 18-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the St. Louis County Police Department. He is currently hospitalized.

The victim’s uncle, Terance Hardy, said in a social media post that 85% of the teen’s body was burned, and he was the only person home at the time.

According to the police, one adult male and one adult female also remain hospitalized with minor health complications from the explosion. A man was transported to the hospital and released the same day, and another man was treated on the scene and refused transport.

The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has opened a shelter at Faith Church, 5320 N. Highway 67 in Florissant for residents displaced by the explosion.

The former shelter at Saint Angela Merici Catholic Church closed due to a water main break. Approximately 20 people came to the shelter for dinner on Monday, but no one stayed overnight, according to a release.

The Black Jack Fire Protection District is accepting donations of water and toiletries for the affected residents. Donations can be dropped off at the Black Jack Fire Protection District Station 3.

This is an active investigation.
Olivia Mizelle
Olivia Mizelle is St. Louis Public Radio's newsroom intern for Summer '25 and a recent graduate of the University of Missouri.
