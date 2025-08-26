Spencer asks FEMA to extend deadline as 'hundreds' continue to apply for tornado funds

Tuesday marks the final day for people affected by the May 16 tornado to apply for federal emergency funds in St. Louis.

City officials hope to extend the impending deadline for applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for damage sustained during the tornado for another 30 days. The deadline has already been extended once from Aug. 11.

Mayor Cara Spencer said Friday that she requested the extension for individual assistance applications and that hundreds of people are applying every week. Disaster recovery centers are still busy, she said.

“When your life is suddenly completely changed, gathering all the information needed to make the best possible application can take time, and we cannot let an arbitrary deadline stand in the way of equitable recovery,” Spencer wrote on X.

A request to the mayor’s office for comment on the status of the extension request was not immediately returned.

Alderwoman Shameen Clark-Hubbard said that 100 days on, many people in her ward are still going through the FEMA application process. She said those who received initial denials need more time to resubmit applications.

She said the need for assistance in her ward is dire.

“It’s just case by case, constituent by constituent, block by block, trying to meet people where they are with their needs and have real, sometimes tough conversations about the resources that either I can connect them with to fill in the gaps, or we can connect them with federally and at the state level to fill in the gaps."

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen released a letter supporting Spencer’s request Saturday. In the letter, the board states that calls made by members "revealed that many individuals are either unaware of FEMA’s program, uncertain of their eligibility, or unclear about the steps to take after submitting an initial request."

"When someone’s life has been turned upside down, the last thing on their mind is paperwork. That’s why we need this extension,” said board President Megan Green. “Between calling and writing to residents directly and issuing PSAs, we’ve seen an uptick in FEMA applications, which demonstrates the need is there — people just need more time to access help."

According to the National Weather Service, the EF3 tornado caused at least $1.6 billion in damage in the city of St. Louis alone. The storm killed five people .