The Killers and Beck to head up second Evolution Festival at Forest Park in September

The Evolution Festival will return to St. Louis on Sept. 28-29, bringing a large-scale music event to Forest Park for the second year.

Headliners are the Killers, who will be on a greatest hits tour after calling off a new album originally planned for release this year, and shape-shifting tunesmith Beck. Evolution is one of the few concert dates currently listed on Beck’s schedule for the year.

Organizers said the inaugural Evolution festival drew 25,000 concertgoers across two days last year. It was the first music event of its scale in Forest Park since the much-loved LouFest folded after its 2017 concerts.

The lineup this year also includes Jane’s Addiction, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Killer Mike, Elle King, Todd Rundgren, Son Volt and about 20 additional artists. The festival is adding a third stage.

Evolution Festival will return to Langenberg Field, located between the Dwight Davis Tennis Center and the Boathouse at Forest Park. The closest access by public transit is the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Metro stop.

The festival announcement promises “music, cuisine, art and spirits” — including food from St. Louis chefs — but makes no specific reference to bourbon or barbecue, items that organizers cited alongside music as the defining elements of last year’s event. Vendors who would like to sell food, drink or merchandise at Evolution Festival may submit applications now.

Steve Schankman of Contemporary Productions and Joe Litvag of the Just Listen Company are again coproducing the festival. Schankman has decades of experience promoting concerts in and around St. Louis, though Evolution was his first homegrown festival. Litvag, who learned the business while working with Schankman, has founded more than a dozen festivals in the U.S.

“We feel we have one chance to get it right, out of the gates this year,” Litvag said before the 2023 event.

The inaugural festival ran smoothly, though its opening day was delayed by heavy rains and nearby lightning strikes. Organizers reported no serious injuries at the late-August event, and a representative from Forest Park Forever deemed it a success.

