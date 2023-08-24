-
Festival producers sold 25,000 tickets across two days. They plan to return with another version in 2024.
-
Missouri law prohibits smoking marijuana in public places, unless local governments pass ordinances to permit it. But, what does that mean for Evolution Festival this weekend?
-
The Evolution Festival features headliners the Black Keys and Brandi Carlisle, plus a focus on local barbecue. Its producers hope to build it into a signature event in St. Louis but are counting on a strong first year.