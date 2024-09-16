Evolution Festival loses another headliner as Jane’s Addiction cancels

The Evolution Festival will be missing one of its headliners when the event takes place in St. Louis next weekend.

Jane’s Addiction, originally scheduled to perform on Sept. 29, will not appear. Festival organizers announced the cancellation on Monday after the rock band’s musicians announced they would take a break. The decision followed an onstage altercation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro on Friday.

“To all the fans, the band made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” Jane’s Addiction said in a statement on Instagram . “As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour.”

Evolution Festival organizers don’t have a plan for a replacement but are saddened by the announcement, they said in a statement.

The festival lost another headliner in July, when Blondie canceled its tour. Organizers then announced Billy Idol would perform in that rock band’s place.

The inaugural Evolution Festival drew 25,000 fans last year, making it the highest-attended music festival in Forest Park since LouFest organizers canceled the event in 2018.

The second festival is planned for the weekend of Sept. 28-29. Other performers scheduled include the Killers, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Elle King.

