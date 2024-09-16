© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evolution Festival loses another headliner as Jane’s Addiction cancels

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lauren Brennecke
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:30 PM CDT
Music fans gathered at Forest Park for the inaugural Evolution Festival over the weekend.
Sam Shapiro Media
Music fans gather at Forest Park for the inaugural Evolution Festival.

The Evolution Festival will be missing one of its headliners when the event takes place in St. Louis next weekend.

Jane’s Addiction, originally scheduled to perform on Sept. 29, will not appear. Festival organizers announced the cancellation on Monday after the rock band’s musicians announced they would take a break. The decision followed an onstage altercation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro on Friday.

“To all the fans, the band made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” Jane’s Addiction said in a statement on Instagram. “As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour.”

Evolution Festival organizers don’t have a plan for a replacement but are saddened by the announcement, they said in a statement.

The festival lost another headliner in July, when Blondie canceled its tour. Organizers then announced Billy Idol would perform in that rock band’s place.

The inaugural Evolution Festival drew 25,000 fans last year, making it the highest-attended music festival in Forest Park since LouFest organizers canceled the event in 2018.

The second festival is planned for the weekend of Sept. 28-29. Other performers scheduled include the Killers, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Elle King.
Tags
News Briefs Evolution FestivalLocal MusicMusic FestivalTop StoriesArts and Culture
Lauren Brennecke
Lauren Brennecke is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate of Webster University.
See stories by Lauren Brennecke
Related Content