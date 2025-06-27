St. Louis Public Radio newsroom wins 9 Missouri Broadcast Association Awards
St. Louis Public Radio earned nine awards at the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) ceremony this year, earning six first-place and three second-place awards.
Each year, the MBA holds an award ceremony to recognize Missouri journalists, hosting more than 350 radio stations across the state, with over 900 submissions considered this year. STLPR won first place in Best Video Content by a Radio Station, Best Newscast, Best Sports Report, Social Media Star, Best Use of Digital Media-News, and Best News Series in the Large Market Radio category.
Among the awards received were new recognition for the station’s acclaimed investigative series Unsolved, which earned two first–place MBA awards including an award for Best News Series and Best Use of Digital Media-News.
Justice Writer Rachel Lippmann said the "Unsolved” series could not have happened without collaboration and cooperation both within St. Louis Public Radio and with our partners at APM Reports and the Marshall Project.
“It's exciting to see the hard work that everyone put in recognized with this award,” she said.
STLPR journalists were also recognized with second place awards for Best Sports Report, Best Documentary, and Best Feature Reporting.
You can read or hear more about each of the winning stories and their authors using the links below.
First Place Awards
Best Sports Report
First season of girls flag football proves popular at Belleville high schools
Will Bauer | Metro East Reporter
Best News Series
Best Use of Digital Media-News
“Unsolved”
St. Louis Public Radio, APM Reports, and the Marshall Project
Best Video Content by a Radio Station
Michael Brown Sr. and Cal Brown reflect on a decade after the Ferguson uprising
Brian Munoz | Visuals Editor
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | Afternoon Newscaster
Best Newscast
Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster and "Gateway" host
Social Media Star
St. Louis Public Radio
Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor
Jason Rosenbaum | Politics Correspondent
Second Place Awards
Best Documentary
St Louis police have failed to solve nearly 60% of homicides committed in 2017
Rachel Lippmann | Justice Reporter
Best Feature Reporting
Forsyth School students learn about elections by voting for a new mascot
Hiba Ahmad | Education Reporter
Best Sports Reporting
St. Louisan becomes the first woman to make the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby squad
Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster