St. Louis Public Radio newsroom wins 9 Missouri Broadcast Association Awards

St. Louis Public Radio earned nine awards at the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) ceremony this year, earning six first-place and three second-place awards.

Each year, the MBA holds an award ceremony to recognize Missouri journalists, hosting more than 350 radio stations across the state, with over 900 submissions considered this year. STLPR won first place in Best Video Content by a Radio Station, Best Newscast, Best Sports Report, Social Media Star, Best Use of Digital Media-News, and Best News Series in the Large Market Radio category.

Among the awards received were new recognition for the station’s acclaimed investigative series Unsolved, which earned two first–place MBA awards including an award for Best News Series and Best Use of Digital Media-News.

Justice Writer Rachel Lippmann said the "Unsolved” series could not have happened without collaboration and cooperation both within St. Louis Public Radio and with our partners at APM Reports and the Marshall Project.

“It's exciting to see the hard work that everyone put in recognized with this award,” she said.

STLPR journalists were also recognized with second place awards for Best Sports Report, Best Documentary, and Best Feature Reporting.

You can read or hear more about each of the winning stories and their authors using the links below.

First Place Awards

Best Sports Report

First season of girls flag football proves popular at Belleville high schools

Will Bauer | Metro East Reporter

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Dalyla Stennis looks over at her teammates during flag football practice on Oct. 1, 2024, at Belleville West High School in Belleville, Illinois.

Best News Series

Best Use of Digital Media-News

“Unsolved”

St. Louis Public Radio, APM Reports, and the Marshall Project

"Unsolved," a multi-part investigation by St. Louis Public Radio, APM Reports, and The Marshall Project, explores how police in St. Louis have struggled to solve killings, leaving thousands of family members without answers.

Best Video Content by a Radio Station

Michael Brown Sr. and Cal Brown reflect on a decade after the Ferguson uprising

Brian Munoz | Visuals Editor

Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | Afternoon Newscaster

Best Newscast

Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster and "Gateway" host

Social Media Star

St. Louis Public Radio

Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor

Jason Rosenbaum | Politics Correspondent

Second Place Awards

Best Documentary

St Louis police have failed to solve nearly 60% of homicides committed in 2017

Rachel Lippmann | Justice Reporter

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars sit at central patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Best Feature Reporting

Forsyth School students learn about elections by voting for a new mascot

Hiba Ahmad | Education Reporter

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Penelope, a Forsyth School fourth grader, votes for the school’s new mascot on Oct. 24, 2024, in St. Louis' Wydown Skinker neighborhood.

Best Sports Reporting

St. Louisan becomes the first woman to make the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby squad

Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster