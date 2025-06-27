© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Public Radio newsroom wins 9 Missouri Broadcast Association Awards

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sydney Thornton
Published June 27, 2025 at 9:38 AM CDT

St. Louis Public Radio earned nine awards at the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) ceremony this year, earning six first-place and three second-place awards.

Each year, the MBA holds an award ceremony to recognize Missouri journalists, hosting more than 350 radio stations across the state, with over 900 submissions considered this year. STLPR won first place in Best Video Content by a Radio Station, Best Newscast, Best Sports Report, Social Media Star, Best Use of Digital Media-News, and Best News Series in the Large Market Radio category.

Among the awards received were new recognition for the station’s acclaimed investigative series Unsolved, which earned two first–place MBA awards including an award for Best News Series and Best Use of Digital Media-News.

Justice Writer Rachel Lippmann said the "Unsolved” series could not have happened without collaboration and cooperation both within St. Louis Public Radio and with our partners at APM Reports and the Marshall Project.

“It's exciting to see the hard work that everyone put in recognized with this award,” she said.

STLPR journalists were also recognized with second place awards for Best Sports Report, Best Documentary, and Best Feature Reporting.

You can read or hear more about each of the winning stories and their authors using the links below.

First Place Awards 

Best Sports Report

First season of girls flag football proves popular at Belleville high schools
Will Bauer | Metro East Reporter

Dalyla Stennis looks over at her teammates during flag football practice on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Belleville West High School in Belleville.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Dalyla Stennis looks over at her teammates during flag football practice on Oct. 1, 2024, at Belleville West High School in Belleville, Illinois.

Best News Series

Best Use of Digital Media-News

“Unsolved”
St. Louis Public Radio, APM Reports, and the Marshall Project

"Unsolved," a multi-part investigation by St. Louis Public Radio, APM Reports, and The Marshall Project, explores how police in St. Louis have struggled to solve killings, leaving thousands of family members without answers.

Best Video Content by a Radio Station

Michael Brown Sr. and Cal Brown reflect on a decade after the Ferguson uprising
Brian Munoz | Visuals Editor
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | Afternoon Newscaster

Best Newscast

Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster and "Gateway" host

Social Media Star

St. Louis Public Radio

Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor

Jason Rosenbaum | Politics Correspondent

Second Place Awards

Best Documentary

St Louis police have failed to solve nearly 60% of homicides committed in 2017
Rachel Lippmann | Justice Reporter

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars sit at central patrol on Oct. 27, 2021, in St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars sit at central patrol on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Best Feature Reporting

Forsyth School students learn about elections by voting for a new mascot
Hiba Ahmad | Education Reporter

Penelope, a Forsyth School fourth grader, votes for the school’s new mascot on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in St. Louis' Wydown Skinker neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Penelope, a Forsyth School fourth grader, votes for the school’s new mascot on Oct. 24, 2024, in St. Louis' Wydown Skinker neighborhood.

Best Sports Reporting

St. Louisan becomes the first woman to make the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby squad
Abby Llorico | Morning Newscaster

Sarah Adam, the first female player on Team USA's wheelchair rugby team, poses for a portrait post training for the upcoming Paralympics in Paris, representing both her country and women in the sport.Photographed on May 31, 2024 at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio
Sarah Adam, the first female player on Team USA's wheelchair rugby team, poses for a portrait post training for the upcoming Paralympics in Paris, representing both her country and women in the sport.Photographed on May 31, 2024 at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

Sydney Thornton
As the Marketing Intern at St. Louis Public Radio, Sydney supports the marketing team by creating social media content and marketing materials that strengthen community connection and brand awareness. She is a Journalism major at the University of Missouri, with a Business minor.
See stories by Sydney Thornton