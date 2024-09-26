STLPR wins nine awards at the INBA Crystal Mic Awards

The St. Louis Public Radio newsroom has a lot to celebrate.

STLPR won first place in best newscast, best investigative reporting, best digital presence and best podcast at the Illinois News Broadcasters Association (INBA) 2024 Crystal Mic Awards on Sept. 21.

INBA awards are decided by a voting membership of active and retired electronic news professionals and educators in Illinois or other media markets serving Illinois. The most recent contest considered works produced between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

STLPR competed among large market stations in Chicago and St. Louis.

In addition to first place awards, the station also received six second place recognitions, including second place for Best Large Radio Station.

You can hear and read many of the the winning entries below.

Best Overall

First Place Best Newscast: Abby Llorico

First Place: Best Digital Presence

Second Place: Best Large Radio Station

Winning Stories

First Place Best Investigative: Jason Rosenbaum

Over 6,000 St. Louis-area child abuse and neglect cases remain open due to staff shortages

First Place Best Podcast: Danny Wicentowski

In 1973, a fire in St. Louis County changed American history — by destroying it

2nd Place Best Investigative: Kate Grumke | Kavahn Mansouri

St. Louis-area school district aggressively audits student housing, citing ‘educational larceny’

2nd Place Best Podcast: Elaine Cha | Ulaa Kuziez

How immigrant families preserve history, culture and familial bonds through language

2nd Place Best Use of Sound: Jeremy D. Goodwin

KDHX critics seek leadership change as listeners confront a newly unfamiliar schedule