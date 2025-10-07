-
Body-camera video appears to contradict the government’s claim that Marimar Martinez drove toward officers before one of them opened fire at her Saturday morning in Brighton Park, her attorney alleged.
President Trump is bucking tradition and legal precedent in pushing to deploy the National Guard to Democratic-led cities like Portland, Oregon and Chicago due to what he says is rampant crime and to support his crackdown on illegal immigration.
A federal judge said Monday she wouldn’t hear arguments over Illinois’ bid to block the deployment until Thursday, even after a Trump administration lawyer confirmed that Texas troops are on their way.