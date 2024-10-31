St. Louis City SC pens stadium naming deal with Energizer

St. Louis City SC has a new name for its Downtown West soccer stadium. The team announced Thursday that CityPark will be renamed Energizer Park.

“It was always the intent, ideally, to have a local brand that would take the name of the stadium,” said Diego Gigliani, City SC’s president and general manager. “We’re very fortunate to find a company and also a brand that is just as powerful, if not more, than CityPark was. To be able to call this Energizer Park, it really adds value to the name of the stadium.”

City SC played its first two seasons in City Park, which got its name when original stadium sponsor Centene pulled out of their 15 year-deal after just eight months and before the team started playing.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City SC Owner Carolyn Kindle and Energizer Holdings President and CEO Mark LaVigne react as fireworks and smoke pop off to celebrate a new naming rights deal for CityPark Stadium on Thursday in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Energizer Holdings President and CEO Mark LaVigne has a scarf placed on his neck by St. Louis City SC Owner Carolyn Kindle on Thursday at CityPark in Downtown West.

St. Louis based Energizer and City SC did not disclose the length or financial amount of the deal. MLS teams have reported naming rights agreements that range from $3 million to $10 million a year.

“St. Louis is our home. We have more than 400 employees here. It was time for us to make an investment in St. Louis and help with the revitalization efforts which are so critical to the region,” said Mark LaVigne, president and CEO of Energizer.

The team is hoping the new name and the financial benefits will lead to more development in the area.

“We really want to be able to control the land around the stadium because you want to be able to develop things that are on brand,” said Carolyn Kindle, City SC’s CEO. “We want to expand this footprint to make sure it is a destination. Having Energizer tied to that district is really exciting.”

The new Energizer Park name will take effect January 1. It will include new signs and painting the stadium name on the roof of the stadium. The team and the company say they are planning other joint ventures and projects that will be announced in the coming months.

