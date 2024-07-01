St. Louis City SC fires head coach Bradley Carnell

St. Louis City SC has fired its first head coach, Bradley Carnell, just six months after he was given a contract extension.

Carnell led City SC to the best record in the Western Conference in the MLS team’s first year, defying all expectations for an expansion franchise. Despite having the number one seed, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs to rival Sporting Kansas City.

This year, the team has struggled with injuries and put up a record of 3 wins, 10 draws and 7 losses. It hasn’t won a game since May 11.

“Given Bradley’s many contributions to the club, this was not an easy decision,” said City SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel in a statement. “Unfortunately, based on our year results to date, we believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club as we regroup and look to improve both our performance and our results.”

Technical Director John Hackworth will manage the team on an interim basis as City SC begins the search for a new head coach.

