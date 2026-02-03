Nominations for 2025’s best local theater unveiled by St. Louis Theater Circle

Awards season is in full swing — and that includes St. Louis theater productions. The St. Louis Theater Circle announced its nominations for the 13th annual awards on Tuesday, recognizing productions by 20 theater companies in the St. Louis area in 2025.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has 39 nominations across six productions. New Jewish Theater’s rendition of “Cabaret” leads in nominations for an individual production with 13.

Thirty-four awards will be handed out at the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards gala on March 24 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on Webster University’s campus. Honorees for the lifetime achievement and milestone anniversary will also be recognized.

The nominees for the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:

Outstanding supporting performer in a comedy, female or non-binary role

Nancy Bell, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Lindsey Grojean, “The Curious Savage,” Stray Dog Theatre

Lize Lewy, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Alicia Revé Like, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre

Essence Anisa Tyler, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding supporting performer in a comedy, male or non-binary role

Louis Reyes McWilliams, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Michael James Reed, “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jacob Schmidt, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Sean C. Seifert, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre

John Wilson, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding performer in a comedy, female or non-binary role

Michelle Hand, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Heather Matthews, “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” Albion Theatre Company

Andreas San Miguel, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Adelin Phelps, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding performer in a comedy, male or non-binary role

Jordan Coughtry, “The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Nick Freed, “The Minutes,” Stray Dog Theatre

Gary Glasgow, “Two Jews Walk into a War: A Comedy,” New Jewish Theatre

Ron Himes, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Bryce A. Miller, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding lighting design in a play

Denisse Chavez, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Jayson M. Lawshee, “Athena,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jason Lynch, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Matthew McCarthy, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Christina Watanabe, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding sound design

Jimmy Bernatowicz, “Athena,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Kareem Deanes, “Two Jews Walk into a War: A Comedy,” New Jewish Theatre

Tre’von Griffith, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

John Gromada, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Ellie Schwetye, “Professor House,” Contraband Theatre

Outstanding costume design in a play

Oana Botez, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Dorothy Marshall Englis, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Renee Garcia, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Tracey Newcomb, “I Have Been Here Before,” Albion Theatre Company

Michele Friedman Siler, “The Heidi Chronicles,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding set design in a play

Jean Kim, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Robert Mark Morgan, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Scott C. Neale, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Scott C. Neale, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Margery Spack & Peter Spack, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding supporting performer in a drama, female or non-binary role

Jade Cash, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

Sarah Chalfie, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Jennifer Ikeda, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Isa Venere, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Maggie Wininger, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding supporting performer in a drama, male or non-binary role

Grayson DeJesus, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Ron Himes, “Radio Golf,” the Black Rep

Donald Jones Jr., “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Bryce A. Miller, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

Reginald Pierre, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding performer in a drama, female or non-binary role

Mara Bollini, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” Stray Dog Theatre

Wendy Renée Greenwood, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

Michelle Hand, “Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater

Lizi Watt, “Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater

Donna Weinsting, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding performer in a drama, male or non-binary role

Nic Few, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Michael Khalid Karadsheh, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Christian Kitchens, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Joel Moses, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

Whit Reichert, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding new play

“John Hughes Your Own Adventure,” by Joseph Garner, Chris “Mr.” Jones, Rob McLemore, Suki Peters and Ben Ritchie, Cherokee Street Theatre Company

“The Pavement Kingdom: A Clinic Escort Play,” by Courtney Bailey, Chorus of Fools

“Romeo & Zooliet,” by Jennifer Joan Thompson, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“Professor House,” by Jacob Juntunen, Contraband Theatre

“Scream, Echo. Scream.,” written and produced by Summer Baer

Outstanding achievement in opera

Christopher Alden, “Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Susanne Burgess, “Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

John Gerdes, “The Second Hurricane,” Stray Dog Theatre

Daniel Scofield, “Salome,” Union Avenue Opera

Leonard Slatkin, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding production of an opera

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

“Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

“My Fair Lady,” Union Avenue Opera

“The Second Hurricane,” Stray Dog Theatre

“This House,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding musical director

Jeremiah Ginn, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis

Mallory Golden, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Carter Haney, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Jermaine Manor, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep

David Nehls, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding choreographer

Kevin Douthit-Boyd, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep

Kevin Douthit-Boyd, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Ellen Isom, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Lisa Shriver, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

Jennifer Werner, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding projections or special effects

Justin Been, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Kareem Deanes, “The Heidi Chronicles,” New Jewish Theatre

Kareem Deanes, “The Wash,” the Black Rep

Michael Curry Design, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Joe Taylor, “Dollhouse by Three Manufacturers,” Equally Represented Arts

Outstanding supporting performer in a musical, female or non-binary role

Kailey Boyle, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Marsiya Miller, “Legally Blonde, the Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

Jane Paradise, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Dianica Phelan, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

Sarah Polizzi, “Rock of Ages,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding supporting performer in a musical, male or non-binary role

Dave Cooperstein, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Aaron Fischer, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Aaron Fischer, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Dustin Petrillo, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals

David Socolar, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding lighting design in a musical

Tony Anselmo, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep

Denisse Chavez, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Tyler Duenow, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Jason Lyons, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding set design in a musical

Peter Barbieri, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Ann Beyersdorfer, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis

David Blake, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Bradley Rohlf and Colin Healey, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals

Rob Lippert, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding costume design in a musical

Sam Hayes, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals

Colleen Michelson, “Rock of Ages,” Stray Dog Theatre

Johanna Pan, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Emily Rebholz, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

Michele Friedman Siler, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding performer in a musical, female or non-binary role

Brianna Kothari Barnes, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Sarah Gene Dowling, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Olivia Hernandez, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

Anita Michelle Jackson, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep

Hailey Medrano, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding performer in a musical, male or non-binary role

Jabari Boykin, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Rafael DaCosta, “Bat Boy,” New Line Theatre

Jeremiah Ginn, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis

Dan Hoy, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

Spencer Davis Milford, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding ensemble in a comedy

“Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre

“The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding ensemble in a drama

“Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“I Have Been Here Before,” Albion Theatre Company

“The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

“The Wash,” the Black Rep

Outstanding ensemble in a musical

“Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

“Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

“Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep

“Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding director of a comedy

Risa Brainin, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Tracy Brigden, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Josiah Davis, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Tom Ridgely, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Nisi Sturgis, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding director of a drama

Nancy Bell, “Athena,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Annamaria Pileggi, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Robert Quinlan, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

Michael Sexton, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Jacqueline Thompson, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding director of a musical

Justin Been, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Igor Goldin, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

Michael Kostroff, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis

Rebekah Scallet, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

Jennifer Werner, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

Outstanding production of a comedy

“Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” Albion Theatre Company

“The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding production of a drama

“Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater

“The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre

“With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding production of a musical

“Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis

“Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre

“Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep

“Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre

Special award for lifetime achievement

Wayne Salomon, early member and associate artistic director of Theatre Project Company, St. Louis theater community educator, director, actor

Milestone anniversary

Opera Theatre of St. Louis, for 50 years as an opera of local, national and international acclaim

Special award

Bob Trump, head draper at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, who retired in 2025 after 40 years of work in the Rep’s costume shop

Related Event

What: 13th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

When: 6:30 p.m. March 23

Where: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO 63119 )