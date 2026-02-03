Nominations for 2025’s best local theater unveiled by St. Louis Theater Circle
Awards season is in full swing — and that includes St. Louis theater productions. The St. Louis Theater Circle announced its nominations for the 13th annual awards on Tuesday, recognizing productions by 20 theater companies in the St. Louis area in 2025.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has 39 nominations across six productions. New Jewish Theater’s rendition of “Cabaret” leads in nominations for an individual production with 13.
Thirty-four awards will be handed out at the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards gala on March 24 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on Webster University’s campus. Honorees for the lifetime achievement and milestone anniversary will also be recognized.
The nominees for the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:
Outstanding supporting performer in a comedy, female or non-binary role
Nancy Bell, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Lindsey Grojean, “The Curious Savage,” Stray Dog Theatre
Lize Lewy, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Alicia Revé Like, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Essence Anisa Tyler, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding supporting performer in a comedy, male or non-binary role
Louis Reyes McWilliams, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michael James Reed, “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jacob Schmidt, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Sean C. Seifert, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
John Wilson, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding performer in a comedy, female or non-binary role
Michelle Hand, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Heather Matthews, “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” Albion Theatre Company
Andreas San Miguel, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Adelin Phelps, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding performer in a comedy, male or non-binary role
Jordan Coughtry, “The Cottage,” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Nick Freed, “The Minutes,” Stray Dog Theatre
Gary Glasgow, “Two Jews Walk into a War: A Comedy,” New Jewish Theatre
Ron Himes, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Bryce A. Miller, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding lighting design in a play
Denisse Chavez, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Jayson M. Lawshee, “Athena,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jason Lynch, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Matthew McCarthy, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Christina Watanabe, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding sound design
Jimmy Bernatowicz, “Athena,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Kareem Deanes, “Two Jews Walk into a War: A Comedy,” New Jewish Theatre
Tre’von Griffith, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
John Gromada, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Ellie Schwetye, “Professor House,” Contraband Theatre
Outstanding costume design in a play
Oana Botez, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Dorothy Marshall Englis, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Renee Garcia, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Tracey Newcomb, “I Have Been Here Before,” Albion Theatre Company
Michele Friedman Siler, “The Heidi Chronicles,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding set design in a play
Jean Kim, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Robert Mark Morgan, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Scott C. Neale, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Scott C. Neale, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Margery Spack & Peter Spack, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding supporting performer in a drama, female or non-binary role
Jade Cash, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Sarah Chalfie, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Jennifer Ikeda, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Isa Venere, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Maggie Wininger, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding supporting performer in a drama, male or non-binary role
Grayson DeJesus, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Ron Himes, “Radio Golf,” the Black Rep
Donald Jones Jr., “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Bryce A. Miller, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Reginald Pierre, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding performer in a drama, female or non-binary role
Mara Bollini, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” Stray Dog Theatre
Wendy Renée Greenwood, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Michelle Hand, “Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater
Lizi Watt, “Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater
Donna Weinsting, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding performer in a drama, male or non-binary role
Nic Few, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michael Khalid Karadsheh, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Christian Kitchens, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Joel Moses, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Whit Reichert, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding new play
“John Hughes Your Own Adventure,” by Joseph Garner, Chris “Mr.” Jones, Rob McLemore, Suki Peters and Ben Ritchie, Cherokee Street Theatre Company
“The Pavement Kingdom: A Clinic Escort Play,” by Courtney Bailey, Chorus of Fools
“Romeo & Zooliet,” by Jennifer Joan Thompson, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Professor House,” by Jacob Juntunen, Contraband Theatre
“Scream, Echo. Scream.,” written and produced by Summer Baer
Outstanding achievement in opera
Christopher Alden, “Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Susanne Burgess, “Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
John Gerdes, “The Second Hurricane,” Stray Dog Theatre
Daniel Scofield, “Salome,” Union Avenue Opera
Leonard Slatkin, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding production of an opera
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
“Don Pasquale,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
“My Fair Lady,” Union Avenue Opera
“The Second Hurricane,” Stray Dog Theatre
“This House,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding musical director
Jeremiah Ginn, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis
Mallory Golden, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Carter Haney, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Jermaine Manor, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep
David Nehls, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding choreographer
Kevin Douthit-Boyd, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep
Kevin Douthit-Boyd, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Ellen Isom, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Lisa Shriver, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
Jennifer Werner, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding projections or special effects
Justin Been, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Kareem Deanes, “The Heidi Chronicles,” New Jewish Theatre
Kareem Deanes, “The Wash,” the Black Rep
Michael Curry Design, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Joe Taylor, “Dollhouse by Three Manufacturers,” Equally Represented Arts
Outstanding supporting performer in a musical, female or non-binary role
Kailey Boyle, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Marsiya Miller, “Legally Blonde, the Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
Jane Paradise, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Dianica Phelan, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
Sarah Polizzi, “Rock of Ages,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding supporting performer in a musical, male or non-binary role
Dave Cooperstein, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Aaron Fischer, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Aaron Fischer, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Dustin Petrillo, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals
David Socolar, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding lighting design in a musical
Tony Anselmo, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep
Denisse Chavez, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Tyler Duenow, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Jason Lyons, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding set design in a musical
Peter Barbieri, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Ann Beyersdorfer, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis
David Blake, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Bradley Rohlf and Colin Healey, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals
Rob Lippert, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding costume design in a musical
Sam Hayes, “Madam,” Fly North Theatricals
Colleen Michelson, “Rock of Ages,” Stray Dog Theatre
Johanna Pan, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Emily Rebholz, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
Michele Friedman Siler, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding performer in a musical, female or non-binary role
Brianna Kothari Barnes, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Sarah Gene Dowling, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Olivia Hernandez, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
Anita Michelle Jackson, “Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep
Hailey Medrano, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding performer in a musical, male or non-binary role
Jabari Boykin, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Rafael DaCosta, “Bat Boy,” New Line Theatre
Jeremiah Ginn, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis
Dan Hoy, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
Spencer Davis Milford, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding ensemble in a comedy
“Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
“The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Outstanding ensemble in a drama
“Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“I Have Been Here Before,” Albion Theatre Company
“The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
“The Wash,” the Black Rep
Outstanding ensemble in a musical
“Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
“Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
“Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep
“Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding director of a comedy
Risa Brainin, “The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Tracy Brigden, “Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Josiah Davis, “Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Tom Ridgely, “Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Nisi Sturgis, “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding director of a drama
Nancy Bell, “Athena,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Annamaria Pileggi, “With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Robert Quinlan, “The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
Michael Sexton, “Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Jacqueline Thompson, “The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding director of a musical
Justin Been, “Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Igor Goldin, “Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
Michael Kostroff, “Murder for Two,” STAGES St. Louis
Rebekah Scallet, “Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
Jennifer Werner, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
Outstanding production of a comedy
“Clyde’s,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Emma,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Romeo & Zooliet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” Albion Theatre Company
“The Cottage,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding production of a drama
“Hamlet,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Meet Me at Dawn,” Upstream Theater
“The Brothers Size,” the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Wanderers,” New Jewish Theatre
“With,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding production of a musical
“Austen’s Pride,” STAGES St. Louis
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” STAGES St. Louis
“Cabaret,” New Jewish Theatre
“Raisin (The Musical),” the Black Rep
“Superhero,” Stray Dog Theatre
Special award for lifetime achievement
Wayne Salomon, early member and associate artistic director of Theatre Project Company, St. Louis theater community educator, director, actor
Milestone anniversary
Opera Theatre of St. Louis, for 50 years as an opera of local, national and international acclaim
Special award
Bob Trump, head draper at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, who retired in 2025 after 40 years of work in the Rep’s costume shop
Related Event
What: 13th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards
When: 6:30 p.m. March 23
Where: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO 63119 )
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Layla Halilbasic is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.