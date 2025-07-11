WerQfest celebrates Black queer people. ‘It’s even more important now,’ its founder says

Gathering spaces for LGBTQ communities are disappearing at a rapid pace. The clubs, bars and festivals founded by — and for — queer people have either shut their doors or become shadows of their former glory. In St. Louis, this phenomenon is seen in the Grove. Although the business district still touts an inclusive vibe and as a “gayborhood,” the number of queer-led businesses has dwindled in the past decade.

Tre’von Griffith and his husband, Shelton Boyd-Griffith, founded WerQfest in 2020 as a passion project. Their dream was to create a festival that centers Black queer art, entertainment and community — a grand display of representation that would push back against the loss of queer spaces. Now in its sixth year, WerQfest has become one of the premier destinations in the St. Louis area for Black and queer individuals and the people who care for them.

Griffith told St. Louis on the Air that he and his husband are in awe at how much WerQfest has grown.

“I really couldn’t imagine that we would be here now, but I’m glad we made this space years ago,” Griffith said. “It’s even more important now. I had no idea what we were stepping into, why we needed the space, or what the importance was. Now, it’s becoming very clear.”

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio WerQfest co-founder Tre'von Griffith, left, and performer Deion Golliday

Deion Golliday — who performs under the name Golliday — has participated in every WerQfest as a producer and a performer. He and eight other St. Louis-based Black queer musicians and DJs will perform on Saturday at Atomic by Jamo. Golliday said that WerQfest offers a stage to be himself.

“Seeing how [WerQfest] is parallel with the times, it’s perfect. It’s the perfect stage for me to be on,” Golliday said. “I’m excited [and] I’m excited to be with my people.”

As an R&B artist, Golliday said he highlights love, peace and light in his creative process. His music and stage performance reflects his life and current events. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, he teased that his upcoming album will share more of his personal thoughts on current affairs.

“I try my best to control my peace, [but] there comes a point where you have to speak up and fight for what is yours. Right now, I’m doing my best to figure out that line to walk,” Golliday said. “I don’t try to get too much into politics. However, an artist should reflect the times. So, I am in my pen and pad moment, and we are working some things out.”

WerQfest bills itself as “an arts and culture festival and media platform dedicated to highlighting the Black queer, trans and nonbinary community.” Griffith noted that the festival welcomes everyone and reiterated that creating space for Black queer people will always be WerQfest’s mission.

“WerQfest is a space for everybody,” Griffith said. “But it’s designed for the Black queer community. If you believe that this community deserves to be uplifted, this space is for you.”

For more with Tre’von Griffith and Deion Golliday, including their top influences to their art and how they approach writing R&B music through a Black queer perspective, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

WerQfest celebrates Black queer people. ‘It’s even more important now,’ its founder says Listen • 21:59

Related Event

What: WerQfest

When: Begins at 5 p.m. July 12

Where: Atomic by Jamo (4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110)