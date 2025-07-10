As needs grow, St. Louis County animal shelter seeks help from community and county council

The St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center received its license to operate last week. The shelter’s license was revoked in May by the Missouri Department of Agriculture after three inspections found sanitation and safety violations at the shelter .

“It was a significant amount of teamwork with internal teams [and] volunteers — everyone truly came together to make sure we were successful,” said St. Louis County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Kanika Cunningham.

Dale Shuter St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center volunteer Dale Shuter plays with 17-month-old Colt. She says that Colt, a former stray, is the perfect mix of playful energy and gentle charm. He also plays well with other dogs. Colt is currently up for adoption.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has asked the council for nearly $21 million of Rams settlement money for shelter improvements. Additional funding would allow them to purchase proper medication and make expansions to their facility, Cunningham said, adding that such improvements could help them pass future inspections and may prevent the spread of disease. A parvovirus outbreak at the shelter in May resulted in the euthanization of 19 dogs.

“We definitely learned from this outbreak as far as medical management, but we still do not have proper isolation and quarantine rooms, which is critical when you’re managing any type of disease outbreak in a shelter,” she said. “Our intake numbers have tripled since before the pandemic, and we just don't have proper spacing to provide the care.”

Cunningham said she’s hopeful the council will also work with the health department to update ordinances that would help lower shelter population numbers, such as a code amendment that would allow the shelter director to waive or reduce adoption fees and a provision that would allow the shelter to accept gifts, grants and donations that total more than $1,000.

The county’s adoption center is currently at maximum capacity, with 280 animals in its care. Despite the struggles that come with a full animal shelter, longtime volunteer Dale Shuter said she is optimistic about the programs shelter leaders are implementing and the culture they are fostering.

“It really feels like a team — that staff, management [and] volunteers are all working together for a common goal, which is the best outcome possible for these animals that enter the shelter,” Shuter said.

This year, the shelter launched a foster program for the first time in the organization’s history. Cunningham said plans are in the works for spay and neuter clinics and microchip clinics, which she said will roll out in the next 30 to 40 days.

Kate Tuttle Volunteer Kate Tuttle takes Milo out on a "doggy date" June 7. Milo is currently up for adoption. The ability to take dogs out of the shelter for an extended amount of time is a new program implemented by the shelter's director, Malik Johnson.

Community engagement, she added, is imperative — not just for the health of the shelter and its animals, but for the wellbeing of the entire community.

“It's not just a public health thing,” Cunningham said. “[When] you play with the dogs and play with the cats, it actually helps you as an individual. There's something about cuddling with a kitten that can help your own mental health. … [There’s] something unique and special about the human-animal bond. That is what I hope to elevate, so everyone gets to experience that.”

