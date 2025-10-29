Ruin and beauty loom 30 feet over museum visitors at new St. Louis Art Museum exhibition

The monumental work of Anselm Kiefer is transforming the St. Louis Art Museum, where visitors are now greeted with several 30-foot-tall paintings by the German-born artist.

Kiefer is renowned for his massive paintings, in which he uses different textures and even sculpture techniques to create vast, abstract landscapes. The new exhibit, “Becoming the Sea,” opened in St. Louis last month. It is the first American survey of Keifer’s work in 20 years.

Emily Woodbury St. Louis Art Museum Director Min Jung Kim curated the exhibition "Anselm Kiefer: Becoming the Sea.”

Museum Director Min Jung Kim, who curated the exhibit, explained that Kiefer took inspiration from both the Mississippi and Rhine rivers when he created the pieces.

“He was thinking about this experience, this memory of traveling the Mississippi River in 1991. Even though it was more than 30 years ago, he had these vivid memories of the Mississippi [and] its sheer force, its scale, its vitality — much of which is captured in these monumental paintings,” she said.

Kim discussed Kiefer’s 60-year career and how his decades-long connection with the St. Louis Art Museum led to the latest exhibit on St. Louis on the Air. Kim also shared insight from her conversations with Kiefer and the techniques behind his large paintings.

Speaking in July to the BBC podcast “This Cultural Life,” Kiefer described how he often subjects his artworks to intentional damage and decay.

“For me, ruins are the beginning of something new,” Kiefer said. “I destroy my paintings all the time. I put them out in the weather. I put them in the snow. I burn them. … I do all kinds of things to ruin them. And then they get up again. Resurrection.”

St. Louis Art Museum The entrance hall of the St. Louis Art Museum is now home to five 30-foot-tall paintings by German-born artist Anselm Kiefer.

To hear the full conversation about Anselm Kiefer with St. Louis Art Museum Director Min Jung Kim, listen to “St. Louis on the Air” on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or YouTube , or click the play button below.

Listen to Min Jung Kim discuss the art of Anselm Kiefer on 'St. Louis on the Air' Listen • 18:08