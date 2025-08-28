Filmmakers put their skills to the test for the annual 48Hr Film Project

Producing an original film is not easy. Films can go through years of development before securing set locations, hiring crews and actors, then the post-production phase — all of which can be incredibly expensive and time consuming.

These barriers often stop filmmakers from pursuing their dreams, but the 48Hr Film Project strips away those daunting challenges in order to create a short film, completely from scratch, in just one weekend.

The competition has been held annually for 24 years in St. Louis and attracts professionals and amateur filmmakers looking for opportunities to test or improve their skills. Two-time “Best Film” winner and judge for this year’s project Keith Kennedy knows that first hand.

“I had just graduated and I was studying film,” Kennedy said about his first competition in 2012. “And the [competition] was an appealing exercise to get some friends together and ultimately sharpen some of those techniques and pursuits that I had followed.”

The qualifying films will be screened at the Galleria 6 Cinema between September 8-10.

The 48Hr Film Project is held in multiple cities across the world. It tasks contestants with completing a 5 to 7 minute short film in exactly 48 hours with minimal pre-production allowed. Contestants can secure crews, actors, equipment and locations, but everything else about their film is up in the air until the kick off event.

At the kick off event, team leaders meet up to receive competition requirements.

“There's a required prop, character and line of dialogue that must be incorporated into every film,” 48Hr Film Project producer Ria Ruthsatz told St. Louis on the Air. “On top of that, [the film genre] is chosen at random at the kickoff for you.”

Failing to include any of the three required elements or missing the deadline results in disqualification from the competition. This year saw the largest turnout in the project’s history with 35teams meeting all requirements and turning in their film on time. The 48Hr Film Project serves as a way for filmmakers to network and build community, but also as a way to live out your wildest dreams.

“The fact is we're all on a deadline. You can go your entire life saying, ‘I'm gonna make a short film one day,’ and never do it,” Ruthsatz said. “[48Hr Film Project] forces you to do it. It might be scary to sign up, but when you finish you're gonna have a film that people are going to watch and enjoy.”

To learn more about the 48Hr Film Project, including its international origins and tips for those interested in participating in next year’s event listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, or click the play button below.

Related Event

What: 48Hr Film Project - Premier Screenings

When: September 8-10, 2025 | 7:00 pm

Where: Galleria 6 Cinemas (30 St Louis Galleria St, Richmond Heights, MO 63117)