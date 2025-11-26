The Contemporary Art Museum in St. Louis is marking three decades of teen art programs with a new exhibit, “We Find Ourselves: 30 Years of Teens Making Art.” The show is both a time capsule of the museum’s community education work and a showcase of new pieces created by young emerging artists in St. Louis.

The museum’s teen programming traces back to a chance encounter. Thirty years ago, a group of teens walked into what was then the Forum of Contemporary Art in St. Louis. They were curious, asked questions and wanted to get involved. At the time, the organization had no experience with arts education programming — but that visit pushed the museum to rethink how it connected with the community.

The museum’s youth programming that includes New Art in the Neighborhood and Art Reach has now impacted more than 30,000 youth, several of whom have become working artists in St. Louis and beyond.

Roseann Weiss, founder of New Art in the Neighborhood, artist and former teen participant Juan William Chavez and Contemporary Art Museum education manager Miriam Ruiz joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the history and impact of the museum’s youth programming, and how young artists have shaped the way museums serve the public.

To hear the full conversation, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Contemporary Art Museum celebrates 30 years of teen art in ‘We Find Ourselves’ Listen • 27:51

Related Event

What: “We Find Ourselves” exhibition

When: Now through Feb. 8

Where: Contemporary Art Museum (3750 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the name of the exhibit on display at the Contemporary Art Museum.