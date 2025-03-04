New season of ‘The Amazing Race’ features father-son lumberjack duo from St. Louis

Jeff Bailey Jr. knew he was going to be a contestant on “The Amazing Race” before he even submitted an audition video. He became a fan of CBS’ original reality competition show during lockdown at the height of the pandemic and started imagining what it would be like to race around the globe for a chance to win $1 million.

Like most events in 2020, production for “The Amazing Race” came to a halt as the world navigated a new normal with COVID-19 — which is why Bailey Jr. was ecstatic to learn CBS was ramping up production again.

He told St. Louis on the Air that after learning “The Amazing Race” was back he knew he wanted his father, Jeff Bailey Sr., who goes by Pops, to compete with him.

“I love to travel. Pops and I go on trips and we bring the whole family,” Bailey Jr. said. “I had to tell Pops, ‘We’re doing this.’”

The Baileys’ confidence is not unwarranted. Both are professional lumberjacks. Bailey Jr. learned the trade from his father, and they each have their own arborist businesses. The dangerous nature of their work and their frequent collaboration on large projects meant they were familiar with trusting each other’s instincts in high-pressure situations. Bailey Jr. has watched his dad work across St. Louis since he was a child and said he learned so much by doing so.

“The most important things that I can remember was his hustle and his grind. I watched him go door-to-door or pull up while somebody's out cutting their grass and pitch the possibility of cutting a tree for them,” Bailey Jr. said. “He never had anything handed to him, and he always taught me that was the way it was going to be for me, too. I learned to just do what I had to do, because I watched Pops do it.”

The newest element the father-son duo experienced with being on “The Amazing Race” cast was being followed by cameras. But the elder Bailey took that in stride, too.

“I was game immediately. I didn't pay attention to the cameras. I was just so focused on what we were doing,” Bailey Sr. said. “And then [I was] having so much fun with my son, it was just love to me. I wasn't nervous or anything.”

Bailey Sr. was one of the older contestants cast this season. At 64 years old at the time of production, he was also among the fittest – which elicited a funny and memorable reaction from “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan . For those who know Pops and Jeff, there was no surprise at all.

“[Family and friends] were like, ‘Man, that’s right up your alley.’ They were just rooting for us,” Bailey Sr. said. “They think I’m buff, and I guess because of my age they focus on me, but my family was very happy about it because they know we both like challenges.”

For more with Pops and Jeff, including the first time Jeff held a chainsaw under his dad’s supervision and how the duo managed stressful situations while competing on “The Amazing Race,” listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube or click the play button below.

New season of ‘The Amazing Race’ features father-son lumberjack duo from St. Louis Listen • 20:59

Related Event

What: “The Amazing Race” Season 37 premiere watch party

When: 7:30 p.m. March 5

Where: The Hawthorn (2231 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103)