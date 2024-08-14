Season Three of PBS’ “The Great American Recipe” premiered June 17, introducing viewers to St. Louis’ own Adjo Honsu. The chef/owner of the food truck Fufu n’ Sauce has made it her mission to share her Togolese cuisine and culture with others. Over eight weeks, Honsou competed alongside seven other home-trained chefs to sharpen their skills and tell their familial and culinary stories.

Honsou maintained her bubbly personality under high pressure and many spotlights, impressed judges every episode, became besties with fellow contestant Mae Chandran and came out on top this season.

Honsou joined St. Louis on the Air with behind-the-scenes stories about life on set, as well as her takes on “The Great American Recipe” judges and her plans to open a brick-and-mortar Fufu n’ Sauce .

To find out how Adjo Honsou upped her cooking game to impress the judges, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Adjo Honsou represents St. Louis and Togo to win ‘The Great American Recipe’ Listen • 16:03