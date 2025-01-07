© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
A rare yellow cardinal draws eyes to St. Louis bird-watching

By Emily Woodbury
Published January 7, 2025 at 11:29 AM CST
The day after Christmas, Taka Yanagimoto, the St. Louis Cardinals’ director of photography, came upon a cardinal of a different sort in his backyard: a male specimen with a rare mutation that makes its feathers yellow instead of red.

“I opened up the sliding door in our sunroom, and I sat there. He was probably 10 feet away, and he came closer, tilted his head and looked at me somewhat curiously,” he said.

Yanagimoto has captured photos of the bird — whom he’s nicknamed “Ray” — every day since.

“It's not a rare species, but it is a rare condition called xanthism,” said St. Louis Audubon Society board member Bill Rowe. “It's due to a [genetic] mutation. I've [also] seen cardinals like this that were partly white and partly red that look like peppermint candy.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Rowe and fellow birder Ben Koenig discussed the 125th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count, the rising popularity of birding and shared tips for bird watching in the St. Louis region.

A large songbird with yellow eyes, grey feathers and a long, slightly curved bill sits on a plant
Ben Koenig
A sage thrasher sits on a grassy flood plain in Columbia Bottom Conservation Area on Oct. 26.

“Cold weather can bring some really cool birds down from much farther north. Gulls may show up at Riverlands that are very rare. You can only find them at times like this,” Rowe said. “Bluebirds in the snow are a whole lot different from bluebirds in the spring. Robins, too — their colors pop in a way that they don't in the warmer weather.”

Ben Koenig, left, is a St. Louis birder with the goal to see every bird species in the world, and Bill Rowe, right, is past president and board member of the St Louis Audubon Society.
Emily Woodbury
Ben Koenig, left, is a St. Louis birder with the goal of seeing every bird species in the world, and Bill Rowe, right, is past president and board member of the St Louis Audubon Society.

Listen to the full conversation — including an interview with Taka Yanagimoto on Ray the yellow cardinal — on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or by clicking the play button below.

Bird watching is having a moment. St. Louis birders share their tips and tricks

Related Event
What: Bird walks with St. Louis Audubon
When: Saturdays throughout the month (see calendar for details)
Where: Various locations including Forest Park, Riverlands and August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area

