Culture & History
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

A tribute to St. Louisans who passed away in 2024

By Emily Woodbury
Published December 23, 2024 at 4:09 PM CST
Ken Page performs in An Evening With The Stars. Page, a St. Louis native, died Sept. 30 at 70 years old. The St. Louisan starred in “Cats,” “The Wiz,” “Ain’t Misbehavin” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas."
The Muny
Ken Page performs in "An Evening With The Stars." Page, a St. Louis native, died Sept. 30 at 70 years old. The St. Louisan starred in “Cats,” “The Wiz,” “Ain’t Misbehavin” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas."

For many people, the holiday season is a time of celebration, but the end of the year can also be heavy with mourning those no longer with us.

This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates remarkable people who lived and worked in the St. Louis region and who died in 2024. We explore the legacies of civil rights and social justice advocates Thelma Mothershed-Wair, Colin Murphy and former Missouri Rep. Esther Haywood; beloved media figures Tammie Holland and Bob McCabe; and artists and musicians Ken Page, David Sanborn and Gus Thornton — among others.

To everyone who will be missing someone at the table this holiday season, we, the St. Louis on the Air team, extend our hearts to you.

Hear our tribute to people who passed in 2024 by listening to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or by clicking the play button below.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
