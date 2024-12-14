Beloved St. Louis Public Radio host Bob McCabe has died at age 80

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) staff mourn the loss of Bob McCabe, former morning host who retired in 2013 after working at the station for almost 25 years. McCabe died Friday, December 13, surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.

He began working at the station in 1988, with an interest in classical music after performing with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and teaching English at University City High School. Former executive producer Mary Edwards and operations manager and producer Lorin Cuoco helped him hone his radio delivery as he accompanied listeners from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday, announcing classical music selections. His demeanor was always calm and friendly as he maneuvered through tricky pronunciations.

“He was so talented and so capable, but always curious and willing to learn,” said morning host Mike Schrand, who began working with Bob in the late ’80s. “I watched him move from classical music host to Morning Edition host in the summer of 1996 when the station went to the all-news format. While he was nervous about it, he moved into the position with grace.”

“As the local host for Morning Edition, Bob played the role of trusted, friendly guide to the mornings of thousands of St. Louisans, a role he played so well, and for which he was appreciated,” said Schrand. “At the same time, he was humble about his station in life and always downplayed his ability and talent. In fact, one of our public radio friends used to get Bob wound up by quoting the movie Airplane: ‘Bob, I just want you to know…we’re all counting on you!’”

For that shift, he arrived at the station around 4:20 each weekday morning to be ready to go live on the air starting at 5. He wore his trademark slippers while he worked. This comfortable approach was also reflected in his on-air delivery and in his interactions with staff. “Stepping into Bob’s announcer booth to say hello and share stories, I always knew I would find a friendly face. When I learned he was a former priest, it made so much sense because he loved talking to people and was genuinely caring,” said Madalyn Painter, director of marketing and digital media who worked with McCabe starting in 2006.

St. Louis Public Radio Coworkers Bob McCabe and Madalyn Painter at the 2007 KWMU Winemaker's Dinner.

Edwards also recalls his humble nature, “All those people were out there listening and Bob was perfectly at ease, but he was a private person. After a station event, he looked at me and said, ‘That person says they know me!’ and I would say, ‘Bob, they wake up with you every morning!’ He would never accept that he was famous.”

Schrand adds, “Some of my great memories of Bob include going to the Art Museum with him to see the Dale Chihuly exhibit, talking most every morning about music, the humorous exchanges Bob had with late host Mike Sampson, emceeing the annual KWMU Winemaker’s Dinners, and Bob talking about his grandkids, about whom he always spoke about with such great affection. He seemed eternal, and I can’t imagine a world without him. Bob McCabe - three syllables, one wonderful human being.”

Bob shared jokes with many staff. “He and [longtime weatherman] Ben Abell developed a special relationship because Bob would record the weather forecasts,” said Edwards. “They would share jokes and good-spirited conversation.”

When McCabe retired in June 2013, he went on St. Louis on the Air to say goodbye to the many loyal listeners who felt like they knew him too. At that time, host Rod Milam wrote a blog post recalling fond memories of McCabe as both his high school English teacher and radio colleague. “In spite of our completely goofy relationship that we ended up having when the ‘on-air’ light went off in the studio,” said Milam, “I always went away impressed with the rich and diverse life that Bob carved out for himself. I used him as one of my examples of someone who was not afraid to follow a path that may seem very different and disparate to others, but right for himself.”

St. Louis on the Air executive producer Alex Heuer recalls, “Bob was very welcoming when I arrived at the station. And for many years, even after his retirement from STLPR, he would read graduates’ names at UMSL commencement. He did so for me when I got my masters from UMSL in 2016, and I think the thing I’ll remember most is the talk we had backstage before commencement.”

St. Louis Public Radio With Mike Schrand, Bob McCabe leaves the studio after his final shift and is surprised to see a large group of staff waiting for him. Mary Edwards applauds.

When McCabe walked out of the announcer booth for the last time in 2013, staff lined the hallways outside to give applause and high fives. Several staff members still have pictures of him posted near their desks, to remember the fun days working with him. At his retirement party, he said, “I’m a guy with a lot of gratitude in my heart today.” Those who worked with him are grateful to have known him.

The STLPR staff sends our condolences to Bob’s wife Pat and their children and grandchildren. We know from Bob’s many stories how devoted he was to them.