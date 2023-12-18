A tribute to St. Louisans who passed away in 2023

For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2023.

Christen Commuso Mary Oscko was featured in "Humans of West Lake Landfill," a photography storytelling project by Christen Commuso. Here Oscko is pictured in front of St. Cin Park in Hazelwood, Missouri.

This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates remarkable people who lived and worked in the St. Louis region. We explore the legacies of St. Louisans like activists Judith Heumann and Mary Oscko, public servants Mark Eckert and Tom Villa, and musical artists Grace Bumbry and Tina Turner.

To everyone who will be missing someone at the table this holiday season, we, the St. Louis on the Air team, extend our hearts to you. You are not alone, and it’s OK to not be OK.

As grief educator Eileen Wolfington shared with us in 2022, grief is an ongoing journey. To help ease pain along the way, she suggests finding a way to practice honoring your loved ones who have passed.

“Send them love, light a candle, prepare some type of ritual,” she said. “It's the essence of the love that you had for them, because grief will transform into love.”

Hear our tribute to people who passed in 2023 by listening to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or by clicking the play button below.

Reflecting on those we lost this year Listen • 50:30

