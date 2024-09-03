In 2012 in Salt Lake City, the Rev. Marian Edmonds Allen of the United Church of Christ partnered with a local member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help homeless LGBTQ teens. Although they come from different faith traditions, they came up with a solution that provided the teens with food, winter coats and other necessities.

In that same spirit of solving community issues, Praxis Cohorts seeks to bring people of faith together to solve hyperlocal problems, especially during a contentious 2024 election season. The program supports laypeople and clergy who lead congregants who are part of the same communities — and sometimes the same church — and often hold different positions on social and cultural issues.

Steve Lawler, founding director of the Walker Institute of Leadership at Eden Theological Seminary, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss Praxis Cohorts and this week’s free breakfast event, “Faithful Responses to the 2024 Election.” He also spoke to intersections of faith, politics, and democracy, and what program outcomes so far show about what’s possible this fall and after the November election.

Related Event

What: “Faithful Responses to the 2024 Election”

When: 8-9 a.m. Sept. 5

Where: The Wehrli Chapel (2nd floor); Eden Theological Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119

To hear how congregations in rural communities are benefiting from Praxis Cohorts' practical approach, and learn why a connections-and-relationship focus is important beyond issues or the election calendar, listen to St. Louis on the Air.

A St. Louis program helps clergy navigate the contentious 2024 election season Listen • 15:29