Profield Reserve owner curates Inside/Outside to give St. Louis artists a fair shot

While Loss was winning the hearts of St. Louisans with his successful apparel line Profield Reserve, he was also building community with local musicians and visual artists. Since Profield’s brick-and-mortar store on Cherokee opened in 2020, Loss has hosted concerts, parties, pop-ups and galleries while selling his wares.

Now, he is shifting focus with the storefront. Loss has moved Profield Reserve back to online only and is creating Field Club Media, an all-in-one creative agency and convening space.

“I started creating relationships with people over these years [with Profield Reserve] but during that time, people are coming to me with projects,” Loss told St. Louis on the Air. “One thing led to another and it kind of snowballed into music events, and then DJ lineups and just curating just events in general. It helped because I had space, I was willing to listen and I was willing to say ‘yes.’”

As Loss’ storefront gets a facelift, he curated an art exhibition that he calls Inside/Outside which opens at Sophie’s Artist Lounge on Saturday, June 8. Forty artists, including Loss, will have their art displayed until the weekend of Music at the Intersection in Midtown. Loss said that he wants to make opportunities like these accessible to artists that have not been able to showcase their work in St. Louis’ most popular gallery spaces.

“I'm going down this path of creating space for people that are unrepresented or just don't have the opportunities. A lot of these artists, I would say 99% of them, have a regular 9 to 5. Some of them haven't been in shows, and some that have been in shows they're usually on and off a wall within 24 to 48 hours,” Loss said. “So no one really within the city gets to know who they are. I think with having this four month long exhibition it’s going to really show the city that there is so much unrealized talent here, that we need to find more spaces for them and give them platforms.”

What: Inside/Outside exhibition

When: Saturday, June 8, 6 - 8 pm

Where: Sophie’s Artist Lounge (3333 Washington Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63103)

