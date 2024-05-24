Original music and homegrown talent makes Shakespeare in the Park’s ‘As You Like It’ a must see

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2024 season kicks off with a production of “As You Like It” written by William Shakespeare more than 400 years ago and brought to a modern stage at the direction of Nancy Bell. The cast and crew are hard at work rehearsing for their debut on May 29 at the Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park.

“As You Like It” centers around Rosalind, who has been banished from society and forced to make a new society in the forest of Arden. From there, Shakespearean hijinks ensue.

Producing artistic director of St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Tom Ridgely told St. Louis on the Air that the beloved location of the Shakespeare Glen serves as the perfect backdrop for the comedy. “Seeing Shakespeare, not in the theater, but in this beautiful natural environment — a very picturesque spot in Forest Park where you’re surrounded by grass and trees and nature. It’s especially poetic,” he said.

Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio Tom Ridgely art director poses for a photo during rehearsals of ‘As You Like It’ for Shakespeare in the Park on Thursday May 23, 2024.

One of the constants since Shakespeare in the Park’s first production in 2001 is the inclusion of talent with roots or connections to the St. Louis region, both on and off stage. This year, Webster Grove native Caroline Amos plays the protagonist Rosalind, and singer-songwriter Beth Bombara will make her acting debut as Amiens the minstrel.

Bombara also composed original music and put her own twist to Shakespeare’s songs for “As You Like It.” An example audiences can look forward to is during the scene when the character Jaques hunts for survival in the song “What Shall He Have That Killed the Deer?”

Theo R. Welling / St. Louis Public Radio (L-R) Beth Bombara sound design and composer, preforms during rehearsals of ‘As You Like It’ for Shakespeare in the Park on Thursday May 23, 2024.

“When I sat down to work on it, I was thinking about this bittersweet feeling. I was trying to capture that emotion with the music and I added lyrics that talk about the deer, which weren't in Shakespeare's original lyrics,” she said. “I felt like focusing a little bit more on the deer — [this] majestic beast of the forest sort of helps convey those feelings.”

Ridgely said that Shakespeare in the Park is the largest outdoor Shakespeare festival between either coast, and, “on a given night the audiences can be the largest for Shakespeare anywhere in the world” — drawing audiences of five to six thousand people.

“This is the 24th year that the festival will have put this on,” Ridgely said. “Which is extraordinary, but I think it does speak to both the enthusiasm that St. Louis has for Shakespeare and for the power [of] his plays to continue to speak to us.”

For more on “As You Like It” including the different approach Beth Bombara took to writing music for the stage play and the cast — which includes a local professional wrestler — listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube; or click the play button below.

Original music and homegrown talent makes Shakespeare in the Park’s ‘As You Like It’ a must see Listen • 17:52

Related Event

What: Shakespeare in the Park: “As You Like It”

When: May 29 - June 23, 2024

Where: Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park (6604 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110)

