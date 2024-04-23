For 25 years, Go! St. Louis has hosted a springtime marathon mostly in the central corridor and along the riverfront. This year, the route will visit more parts of the city and even cross the Mississippi River into Illinois.

Mona Vespa, president of Go! St. Louis, told St. Louis on the Air that changing up the route is part of a larger effort to “reimagine” the weekend’s events and connect with more neighborhoods.

Provided / Go! St. Louis The 2024 Greater St. Louis Marathon starts just east of CityPark and Union Station and spans throughout the city.

“We wanted to make sure that we get to show off the city. We really wanted to go think of how we could best represent our communities. Making [the marathon route] everything great about St. Louis,” she said. “St. Louis is a great sports city. So why can't running be a part of one of those sports and have all of those same feelings and bring the whole community out to support?”

Along with a route that will visit some north St. Louis neighborhoods, Vespa said that the addition of a marathon relay and Go! St. Louis’ first after-party will get more people involved.

“What [larger cities] do well is when it's marathon day…everyone knows. No matter where you go, if you wear your medal the next day, everybody knows you ran the marathon. And that's the level we want to get to in St. Louis,” she said. “Putting together this after-party, we want to bring the community together. Maybe you aren't a runner, or maybe your streets were closed and we're saying, ‘Hey, thanks. So why don't you come enjoy the party since we closed our streets all morning.’”

For more about the changes to the Greater St. Louis Marathon hosted by Go St. Louis, including what Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin hopes the Motion after-party achieves, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or by clicking the play button below.

A ‘reimagined’ Go! St. Louis marathon will visit more parts of the city Listen • 24:25

Related Event

What: Greater St. Louis Marathon

When: April 27, 2024

Where: Throughout St. Louis

