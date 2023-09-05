Northside Trap Run returns to the Ville with more DJs to get the body moving

The Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis was home to several hometown heroes who have made their mark: educator and librarian Julia Davis and music superstar Tina Turner are just two. But over the past few decades, the neighborhood has experienced higher vacancy, empty land and crime — due in large part to disinvestment in the once-bustling community.

Organizations such as Northside Community Housing Inc. are working hard to bring the Ville back to the glory that once defined it. One of the many ways they’ve brought attention and investment is through the Northside Trap Run , returning for its sixth year this Saturday.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Ricky Hughes is the founder of St. Louis Run Crew and ambassador for Northside Trap Run. Richard Hughes is Ricky’s father, and he’s participating in his first 5K race at his own pace.

St. Louis Run Crew founder Ricky Hughes told St. Louis on the Air that the inspiration to start a running club came after his first Trap Run in 2021.

Provided Ricky Hughes poses outside his father’s childhood home on Aldine Avenue in the Ville neighborhood.

“[Northside Trap Run] changed my life — my whole running journey and the experience of running with other folks was created at Trap Run,” Hughes explained, specifically of his goals to bring more Black and brown St. Louisans into the sport. Hughes continued to sign up for the Northside Trap Run and later connected with founders Aaron Williams and Kameel Stanley, which led to his becoming the run’s ambassador.

One of the many people moved to action by Hughes’ online and real-life advocacy is his father, Richard Hughes. The 77-year-old was born in the Ville and lived there through his college years. The elder Hughes remembers the days when residents would say they are from the Ville with pride, and he looks forward to walking the race route in his old stomping grounds.

“When I told [Ricky] that my house was still standing, he immediately had to go over there and see the house. It's kind of thrilling to realize that he's now going back to the place where [I came from]. I'm humbled by that,” Richard Hughes said.

This year’s Northside Trap Run includes 11 DJs along the run route, a festival with local vendors and health organizations and the option to run with furry, four-legged friends. “I'll be bringing my dog out,” Ricky Hughes said. “All faces, paces, laces and leashes this year.”

For more about the Northside Trap Run, including Richard Hughes’ favorite “trap” artists, how the genre of trap is infused in the run and how Northside Community Housing Inc. determined the race route with community involvement, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast by clicking the play button below.

Northside Trap Run returns to the Ville with more DJs to get the body moving Listen • 26:34

Related Event

What: Northside Trap Run

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 9

Where: 2629 N. Sarah St., St. Louis, MO 63113