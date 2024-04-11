Musician Michael B. Whit welcomes the attention ‘Cowboy Carter’ brings to Black country musicians

Country music is in public conversation after superstar Beyoncé released “Cowboy Carter.” The country album has earned the singer the distinction of being the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country music charts.

Beyoncé’s massive popularity has drawn country music into a new spotlight, bringing new attention, and fans, to the genre. But the album also has listeners discovering unsung Black country artists.

Singer-songwriter Michael B. Whit — born Michael Whitfield — has been writing and performing country music professionally for seven years, but country music has been part of his life for as long as he can remember. He credits his exposure to country music — and approach to performing as a Black man — to his family and his roots in Cahokia, IL.

Tim Kohler / Provided Tim Kohler, manager of fiction, film and music at Central Library set up a display of books and music by Black country musicians after the release of “Cowboy Carter.”

“[Cahokia] was about 50/50. Both Black and white. The people that grew up there had an amazing opportunity to be cultured. We got a chance to see life from both spectrums… on both sides of the track,” Whitfield told St. Louis on the Air. “Being from Cahokia allowed me to explore and express those things a little more easily than it would if I was in a predominantly Black or a predominantly white community. Country music has always been around.”

Whitfield said he welcomes the attention brought on by Beyonce’s album and the resulting conversation about Black musicians in country music. He shared that those who know of his background didn’t bat an eye at his music career, but new audiences tend to have more questions about his relationship with country music.

“[I get] the interesting looks, the interesting stares, or the looming question of, ‘How are you country?’ My response is always, ‘[Black people have] always been in country,’” Whitfield said. “The planting of the banjo inside of Americana and folk music, it comes from the word ‘bantu.’ From Linda Martell to DeFord Bailey. When you hear the Grand Ole Opry, those were the first sounds that you would hear.”

Although Whitfield is a Black man that writes and performs country music, he does not promote himself as a “Black country musician.” He does, however, recognize the importance of representation and said that he’s happy to bring a special sound to country music.

“In the early 90s, there wasn't really a heavy presence of Blacks in country music that delivered the soul elements and the Gospel elements that country was founded on,” he said. “That's something that I'm bringing that's somewhat unique — Reimagine what old country would sound like mixed with modern country.”

For more on Michael B. Whit, including his experience singing the National Anthem at the Cardinals home opener, and Black Americans influence in country music listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or by clicking the play button below.

Musician Michael B. Whit welcomes the attention ‘Cowboy Carter’ brings to Black country musicians Listen • 29:00

Related Event

What: Michael B. Whit Presents: Garth Brooks Tribute

When: April 19, 2024, 6:45 p.m.

Where: Westport Playhouse (635 West Port Plaza Dr. St. Louis, MO 63146)

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Ulaa Kuziez, Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.