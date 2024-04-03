© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Beloved St. Louis music festival Lo-Fi Cherokee to play its grand finale

By Miya Norfleet
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:21 PM CDT
Ellen Hilton Cook performs "The Secret Life of Plants" for Lo-Fi Cherokee April 8, 2023 at Flowers & Weeds on Cherokee Street.
Lo-Fi Cherokee
Ellen Hilton Cook performs "The Secret Life of Plants" for Lo-Fi Cherokee April 8, 2023 at Flowers & Weeds on Cherokee Street.

Bill Streeter started the blog Lo-Fi St. Louis in 2005 to document the music scene in his new hometown after moving from Chicago. As the filmmaker got to know more St. Louis musicians, he collaborated with them on multiple projects. That includes 12 years of producing and directing Lo-Fi Cherokee — a series of performances by musicians and one-take music videos produced by Streeter at local businesses on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.

This year’s Lo-Fi festivities will take place on April 6 and will feature twelve performances by musicians of varying genres in the span of seven hours.

This year will also be the final Lo-Fi Cherokee, but that does not mean Streeter is done documenting St. Louis’ music scene.

“Lo Fi St. Louis will evolve into something else. I'm still exploring ideas at the moment,” Streeter told St. Louis on the Air. “I'm a big fan of ending things. Sometimes [things like] TV shows go on forever, and they really shouldn't. You want to go out on top, and I think we're gonna go out on top.”

Singer-songwriter Beth Bombara participated in an early iteration of Streeter’s Lo-Fi experimentation in 2010 when she was just starting her music career. She will close this year's festivities with an evening performance at City Mouse Vintage. Bombara said it feels good to come full circle and perform at the last Lo-Fi Cherokee.

“[Lo-Fi Cherokee] made the general public aware of all of this original music that's going on in the city, which I think is a great thing… giving more visibility to original music that you can go out and see any weekend or almost any night of the week,” she said. “Having somebody say, ‘Hey, we believe in what you're doing and we want to elevate that and put out these videos for you.’”

For more about the final Lo-Fi Cherokee as well as the symbiotic relationship between musicians and filmmakers in the St. Louis region, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

Beloved St. Louis music festival Lo-Fi Cherokee to play its grand finale

Related Event

What: Lo-Fi Cherokee 2024
When: April 6, 2024
Where: Various Locations on Cherokee Street

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Lo-Fi Saint LouisLo-Fi CherokeeSt. Louis musiciansSt. Louis FilmmakersSt. Louis Filmmakers
Stay Connected
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Miya Norfleet
Related Content