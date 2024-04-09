For 40 years, conservationist Julie Packard has led the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, a unique place where visitors experience the wonders of ocean life and learn how humans both help and harm that ecosystem. Her scientific research has informed the aquarium’s mission. It has also shaped state, national and global policies around ocean conservation.

Packard joined St. Louis on the Air during her Monday visit to St. Louis, where she’s set to receive the Robert R. Hermann World Ecology Award from the Whitney R. Harris World Ecology Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

To hear Julie Packard’s thoughts on why the Midwest matters to ocean conservation, what she’ll be doing at the UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations this month and how she fills her inspiration tank, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast or Spotify or by clicking the play button below.

A leading conservationist says the Midwest plays a key role in ocean health Listen • 29:23

