‘We’re not going anywhere’: Centennial Christian Church announces plan to rebuild

A mainstay in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood has set its sights on the future after a tornado tore through the city and damaged the church earlier this month.

Centennial Christian Church announced plans for its large-scale redevelopment project Wednesday centering on the church’s core mission of hunger, housing and healing.

“The first commitment is that we’re not going anywhere,” said the Rev. Dietra Wise Baker, the transitional pastor at Centennial. “I know folks are looking in our building and they’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, that’s it. They’re not going to be back.’ But we’re not going anywhere. We plan to be here another 121 years.”

The plan includes a new multipurpose worship and gathering space, an affordable housing unit in Fountain Park, a community health clinic, commercial and co-working space for local entrepreneurs and green space.

During the church’s announcement, longtime member Barry Palmer presented a rendering of the church’s rebuilding plans. He is working with the church’s insurance company to try to get the church squared away and ready for its next steps.

Palmer said he would do anything for the church because it has been a mainstay for him and his family.

“It was an anchor for me, and I still think it is,” he said. “As time changed, the mission of the church changed. It's a place that people can identify with.”

Palmer grew up in Fountain Park and has been a member of the church for 65 years. His face lit up with pride and joy when he spoke about the church’s outreach ministry.

“During COVID, they grew to having lunches every Wednesday and Friday and providing a food bank twice a month,” Palmer said. “We partner with Washington University to give out free mammograms. We run a breakfast club for women cancer survivors. God's work is just, keep on working and doing what God has put on your heart to do.”

Throughout the rebuilding process, he said the church will continue to support the people of Fountain Park and other communities. Palmer is hopeful for the future of the church and the community it serves.

“We have an opportunity to rebuild, not just for ourselves, but also for the community where people can live and have affordable housing,” Palmer said.

Centennial can’t rebuild in the exact spot where the church is currently located due to an unstable foundation. The multimillion-dollar redevelopment will take upward of a decade or longer to complete. Wise Baker said the church is in need of community partners and financial support to see this vision through.

“We ask you to join us as we set a model not only for us, but for other North city churches in this community that we aren’t going [anywhere],” Wise Baker said. “That we will protect and defend our people. That we will not let the predators have them. That we will not let the predators have their property, have their hearts, or their minds. We are here. We are staying. We are with you.”

Centennial has raised roughly $150,000 so far . Some of those contributions came from local and national religious groups and nonprofits. The National Convocation pledged $10,000 toward the church.

“It was important for us to stand with our sister church and sister clergy to let them know that we support them, that we love them, we are here for them,” said the Rev. Delesslyn Kennebrew, the executive for the National Convocation and associate general minister for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ. “We’re not just praying. But also want to encourage and tangibly support their reimagining of their future.”

Metropolitan Congregations United launched a $100,000 tornado relief fund for churches in north St. Louis impacted by the tornado, including Centennial. The money will go toward counseling and help pay insurance deductibles for churches.

DeMarco K. Davidson is the executive director of the Metropolitan Congregations United. He said that many in north St. Louis rely on churches to get by and that now is the time to show these churches support in the wake of the tornado.

“I heard from other congregations [and] from other clergy who are already feeling overwhelmed and swamped,” Davidson said. “We’re not even two weeks into this yet. Some of the congregation, some clergy are struggling. They are hurting. These are some of the same congregations that are already doing a lot for these communities and now the need from these communities are even more.”

The storm and its damage did not stop church members from worshipping. The following Sunday after the tornado, Florissant Valley Baptist Church opened its doors to Centennial so members would not have to skip a church service, especially after experiencing devastation and trauma.

“There was nothing else to do except praise God, because he still allowed us — within a day — to have somewhere to worship,” said Anita Watkins Stevens, Centennial Christian Church’s director of music.

Stevens began working as the music director nearly two years ago. She has been a minister of music at various churches for close to 50 years. She said Centennial is known for its quality of music.

“We love traditional gospel,” Stevens said. “We love contemporary gospel. We love jazz gospel. We love praise and worship. I'm glad to be at a church that respects it all and appreciates it all.”

Clint Potts is a lifelong member of Centennial Christian Church. When the longtime Fountain Park resident made it home from work on May 16, he saw that Centennial had been hit and his own home and rental property sustained damage. He said this rebuild is a new chapter for Centennial.

“It’s a moment for us to stop, reflect, reenvision our ministry and to have hope for the church, our future, the community,” Potts said. “As I look back on our glorious past and our legacy, we have to continue our mighty mighty mission.”

