Where St. Louis' immigrants can find resettlement help and international markets

The St. Louis Mosaic Project has a big goal: By 2025, make St. Louis the fastest-growing major metropolitan area for people born outside the U.S.

The project, an initiative of World Trade Center St. Louis, is among a network of local programs and organizations that work to ease the transition of resettling in the region. And U.S. Census data show that St. Louis is making progress toward that target. As recently as 2018, St. Louis was among the metro areas with the fastest-growing foreign-born populations, at 4.1%, outpacing the national growth of 0.5%.

Foreign-born people make up just over 5%, or about 130,500 residents, of the St. Louis region's population, according to the 2020 census. Immigrants resettle in St. Louis for various reasons, including job opportunities, universities and seeking asylum.

Groups helping foreign-born people establish new lives in St. Louis fill various niches:

International grocery stores

Food can be an ultimate source of comfort for immigrants and way to stay connected with a piece of home. Here’s a list of international markets across the region that have food items not generally found in chain grocery stores:

General international

Global Foods Market: 421 N. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood

Jay’s International Foods: 3172 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

United Provisions: 6241 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis

Middle Eastern

Al-Amier Market: 1139 N. Hwy. 67, Florissant

WorldWide International Market: 7238 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Hazelwood

Hebron Market: 1786 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles

Salam Market: 14063 Manchester Road, Manchester

African

Zain's African International Store: 3949 Gravois Ave., St. Louis

East Africa Grocery: 3616 Chippewa St., St. Louis

East Asian

Olive Supermarket: 8041 Olive Blvd., St. Louis

Universal Food Market: 4330 S. Broadway, St. Louis

World Market-Chợ Quốc Tế: 3900 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Pan-Asia Supermarket: 14246 Manchester Road, Manchester

East East Oriental Market: 13365 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield

East Seoul Oriental Grocery: 9622 Olive Blvd., Olivette

Balkan

Eman Euro Market: 6035 Telegraph Road, St. Louis

Europa Market: 5005 Gravois Ave., St. Louis

South Asian

Akbar Grocery: 10606 Page Ave., Overland

Ambia Foods: 12264 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton

Asian Spices: 1928 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights

Bharath Bazaar: 15809 Manchester Road, Ellisville

Bombay Bazar: 1761 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield

Desi Bazaar: 14033 Manchester Road, Manchester

KrishnaVeni Foods: 943 Waterbury Falls Drive, O’Fallon, MO

Saino STL Grocery: 4812 Forman Road, Afton

Seema: 10635 Page Ave. and 14238 Manchester Road

Spice Bazaar: 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive, O’Fallon, MO

Taj Market: 3243 Gravois Ave., St. Louis

Mexican-Latin American

Carniceria Latino Americana: 2800 Cherokee St., St. Louis

La Tienda International: 7459 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

El Toluco Taqueria and Grocery: 14234 Manchester Road, Manchester

El Torito: 2753 Cherokee St., St. Louis

Mi Tierra Bonita: 3203 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City

Tienda El Ranchito: 2565 N. 32nd Street., Fairmont City

Tienda El Maguey: 8406 Collinsville Road, Collinsville

La Jerezana: Tienda Mexicana, 4618 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights

If you have any questions, comments, grocery stores or ideas to add to this resource guide, email us at welcome@stlpr.org.