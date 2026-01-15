© 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Meet Me, a podcast by Saint Louis Public Radio
Meet Me

Introducing 'Meet Me'

By Luis Antonio Perez
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
Luis Antonio Perez and Paola Rodriguez sit on a classic Saint Louis stoop amid brick architecture as they have a conversation.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
STLPR
Meet Me host and lead producer Luis Antonio Perez and engagement producer Paola Rodriguez.

In St. Louis, it doesn’t take much to find a divide. There are the invisible lines we draw around politics, high schools — even what toppings belong on a pizza. And then, there are the big ones, like the Mississippi River or the 150-year-old split between St. Louis city and county.

Meet Me is about connecting across divides to find a way forward in a moment when division seems to dictate so much.

Introducing “Meet Me” Transcript

In St. Louis, it doesn’t take much to find a divide. There are the invisible lines we draw around politics, high schools… and even pizza toppings. And then, there are the big divides, like the 150-year-old split between St. Louis city and county.

I’m Luis Antonio Perez, host of “Meet Me,” a new podcast from St. Louis Public Radio about connecting across divides to find a way forward. We’ll be back in your feed soon with our first episode. Subscribe now so you don’t miss it.

Meet Me
Luis Antonio Perez
Luis Antonio Perez is an award-winning producer with more than 15 years of experience in public radio, specializing in community-first projects.
