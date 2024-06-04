Suzanne KingHealth Reporter | The Kansas City Beacon
Suzanne King is The Beacon's health reporter in Kansas City. During her career, she has covered education, local government and business. Her reporting is partially funded by Health Forward Foundation.
Health experts say that MO HealthNet covering dental exams is a significant step in Missouri's effort to improve dental access — and to boost overall health beyond cavities, molars and gums.
The new summer EBT program will give an extra $120 to eligible school-age kids. But, families in Missouri and Kansas probably won’t get the money until late summer or fall.