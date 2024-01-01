Mawa Iqbal

Mawa IqbalStatehouse Reporter | WBEZ
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio. Before coming to Springfield, Mawa worked as a general assignment reporter at WYSO, the NPR-affiliate station for Southwest Ohio. There, she covered policing and local government. Mawa earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In her free time, she is either learning how to play guitar or watching bad reality TV shows.
-
Thursday was the final day of the East St. Louis trial challenging the law, passed in response to the 2022 mass shooting in Highland Park.
-
The first witness called by those challenging the ban was a downstate gun dealer who testified AR-15-style guns are used for self-defense.
-
Sonya Massey called 911 to report a potential prowler before being shot inside her home. Footage shows she was cowering in fear and holding a pot when the deputy opened fire.
-
The Illinois bill, which has bipartisan support, would take guns from people with restraining orders against them. It failed for a third time in the legislature.
-
Ranked choice voting could be an option in Illinois in 2028. We’re breaking down what that change would look like and why it matters.
-
Newly introduced legislation in Illinois seeks to expand insurance coverage or offer incentives for fertility care.
-
Amid a national movement to update instruction to match what science says about learning to read, Illinois has adopted a blueprint to improve reading skills among its youth.
-
Illinois became the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Monday, but the courts remained slow in the Metro East.
-
Among the 102 counties in Illinois, 42 have crisis pregnancy centers but no in-person abortion providers.
-
Catholic doulas navigate between religious belief and their commitment to maternal reproductive health, including abortion care.
-
A year after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois Democrat and GOP lawmakers fight for legislation.
-
Representatives were racing to beat a Friday deadline to get bills out of the chamber, with about two months left in the spring legislative session.