Andrew Adams joined Capitol News Illinois in February as a state government and data reporter.

He joined the team after a stint at Government Technology magazine, where he covered the public-sector technology industry, focusing on state and local government and education. He brings the same focus on high-engagement and enterprise reporting to the CNI newsroom.

His work includes interactive data visualizations, database building, photography and the in-depth written reporting on state government that has been Capitol News Illinois’ mission since its inception in January 2019.

Prior to his time at Government Technology, Adams covered state government as the Public Affairs Reporting intern for The State Journal-Register in Springfield through the University of Illinois at Springfield. In that role, he was the lead reporter on several major stories, such as the indictment of longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan, for the capital city’s daily newspaper.

“In 2023, news is more interactive, more visual and more data-driven than ever and I’m excited that CNI is choosing to develop new methods for newsgathering and delivery alongside its expanded geographic footprint” Adams said. “I’m thrilled to support CNI’s mission to bring unbiased and reliable coverage of state government to the people of Illinois.”

A Chicago resident, Adams has spent time as a staff reporter at the Effingham Daily News and has freelanced for outlets across the state. He received his master’s degree from UIS and a bachelor’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

