Andrew AdamsState Government and Data Reporter | Capitol News Illinois
Andrew Adams joined Capitol News Illinois in February as a state government and data reporter.
He joined the team after a stint at Government Technology magazine, where he covered the public-sector technology industry, focusing on state and local government and education. He brings the same focus on high-engagement and enterprise reporting to the CNI newsroom.
His work includes interactive data visualizations, database building, photography and the in-depth written reporting on state government that has been Capitol News Illinois’ mission since its inception in January 2019.
Prior to his time at Government Technology, Adams covered state government as the Public Affairs Reporting intern for The State Journal-Register in Springfield through the University of Illinois at Springfield. In that role, he was the lead reporter on several major stories, such as the indictment of longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan, for the capital city’s daily newspaper.
“In 2023, news is more interactive, more visual and more data-driven than ever and I’m excited that CNI is choosing to develop new methods for newsgathering and delivery alongside its expanded geographic footprint” Adams said. “I’m thrilled to support CNI’s mission to bring unbiased and reliable coverage of state government to the people of Illinois.”
A Chicago resident, Adams has spent time as a staff reporter at the Effingham Daily News and has freelanced for outlets across the state. He received his master’s degree from UIS and a bachelor’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.
On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a measure designating the “giant puffball” as the state’s mushroom after signing hundreds of bills on Friday.
State regulators will seek input from public on proposed rate increase. Illinois American Water, which serves 1.3 million people, is seeking a $152.4 million rate increase. Aqua Illinois, which serves 273,000 people, is seeking a $19.2 million increase.
Illinois Republicans are calling for unity and showing little sign of the internal party struggles that have been brewing for years.
Illinois Democrats passed measure last month that sought to codify federal law if it was stricken down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The package also expands tax credits for the film industry, extends a tax credit program for research and development by five years and more.
Illinois’ largest-ever spending plan increases education, human services and infrastructure funding.
Illinois law enforcement's burden of proof in concealed carry violations is also on the table.
Illinois election officials are investigating if Darren Bailey unlawfully collaborated with conservative figure Dan Proft in his 2022 bid against Gov. J.B Pritzker.
State regulators are once again considering massive electric utility spending plans that would affect the state’s climate goals – and 5.4 million electric customers’ monthly bills – after rejecting previous versions late last year.
A Capitol News Illinois data analysis found Illinois' upcoming March 19 primary is one of the least competitive in the state in at least the last two decades.
Consumer advocates are pushing for a change to state law that would bar utilities from collecting money from customers for those expenditures, liability insurance covering executives and for the cost associated with filing rate cases.
“The amount of no-shows has been devastating,” said llinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.