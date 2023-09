Owen Henderson is a journalist at Illinois Public Media based in Urbana, Illinois. He is a May 2023 graduate of the the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In addition to hosting Weekend Edition at IPM, he covers arts and culture and LGBTQ issues, and is a founding producer of the station’s weekly arts segment — WILL Call. Outside of the newsroom, Owen can often be found hiking, baking, or rehearsing for local theatrical productions.