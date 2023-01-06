© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nomin Ujiyediin

Newscaster, Host for Kansas City Today | KCUR

As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, Ujiyediin wants to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, Ujiyediin says she wants you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.