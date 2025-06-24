St. Louis Blues get vintage-inspired makeover with new jerseys, branding

The St. Louis Blues are getting a vintage-inspired makeover for the 2025-26 season, the hockey club announced Tuesday.

The Blues showed off new uniforms, logos and other branding in a splashy video narrated by coach Jim Montgomery and starring Colton Parayko, an alternate captain.

Unlike the darker royal blue the team has been sporting for years, the team’s new home uniforms are a lighter, brighter cornflower blue and inspired by the first ones the Blues wore during their inaugural 1967-68 season.

The away jerseys are bright white with yellow and blue accents. Fans of the older, darker look will still get to see the team wear them as “official third jerseys” in some games.

Club officials say the redesign is a response to the success of “heritage” jerseys worn during throwback nights and at Winter Classic games. Teams playing in the classic usually wear vintage-inspired jerseys – or “sweaters,” in hockey parlance.

Those throwback styles have been a hit with fans.

“The three Winter Classics gave us the opportunity to explore elements of our past that produced remarkable designs, validating the strong affinity for heritage blue becoming our primary team color shared by our fans and players,” Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman said in a news release.

St. Louis Blues The team introduced three "tertiary" marks that include a swishy, interlocking "STL" logo for players' new uniforms.

The team reworked the Blue Note logo with chunkier lines, which officials said will make it pop on digital screens.

The team also unveiled smaller logos – a swishy, interlocking “STL,” a loopy fleur-de-lis and a trumpet that, when flipped on its side, looks like the Gateway Arch.

The lighter blue also differentiates the team from the Seattle Kraken, the Winnipeg Jets and several other NHL clubs that feature navy or dark blue in their uniforms.

The club began revamping the team’s visuals in 2021 with help from Fanatics and the Mississippi-based branding firm RARE Design, which has also created designs for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Las Vegas Aces.