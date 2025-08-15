6 great St. Louis-area trails, according to a woman who has run them all

Deirdre Nunan started out as a normal human being.

Then, in 2018, her third-grade daughter joined Girls on the Run, and Nunan couldn’t keep up.

“Man, I can’t even really run a 5K with her,” the east Tennessee transplant recalled thinking.

She joined a run group and then discovered ultramarathons, which is any distance longer than 26.2 miles.

“I got seeing what people could do, like normal human beings like me were running 30 to 50 or 100 miles at a time, which was just crazy,” she said. “But then I was like, ‘Hey, they just, like, work in HR down the road, and they're normal people.”

That got Nunan into trail running, and she’s never looked back. She’s now deeply entrenched in the region’s running scene as the executive director of the St. Louis Track Club and the president of the St. Louis Ultrarunners Group. She is a race director for both organizations and puts together weekly group trail runs for the SLUGs.

If anyone would know what trails are good for running in the St. Louis area, it’s Nunan. Below you’ll find six of her favorite places to trade pavement pounding for dirt and vert.

1. Shaw Nature Reserve trails

Shaw Nature Reserve has something for everyone, Nunan said. There are gravel roads that are not too technical as well as single-track dirt paths. The trails cut through woods and plains and hug the river. Some trails have bigger climbs. Others are beginner friendly.

All of those trails loop back around so it’s easy to, as Nunan put it, “come back to civilization [and] grab some water.”

“They have beautiful wildflowers in the spring,” she said. “They do burns during the winter, and it looks crazy, like another planet out there, because it's just this desolate, ashy wasteland. You just get this great variety.”

Worth noting: Shaw Nature Reserve charges $5 for entry, but it’s free for Missouri Botanical Garden members.

307 Pinetum Loop Road, Gray Summit — website , trail map

2. Chubb Trail

If you want something that’s really hard but really rewarding, head to the Chubb Trail, Nunan said.

It’s an out-and-back trail that’s a bit longer than 7 miles and runs between West Tyson County Park and Lone Elk Park. Nunan, who describes herself as a slow runner, said it takes her about two hours to complete her regular 8-mile route on the trail. The hardest part is a big climb in the middle.

“It's tough, but it is fun because of that,” she said.

The SLUGs have a race on the trail, the Chubb Trail Races . It takes place in April and offers distances of 8, 25 and 50 kilometers.

West Tyson County Park, St. Louis County — trail map

3. Klondike Park trails

There’s a mix of trails at Klondike Park, and the park system has a good map, which makes it easy to explore, Nunan said. One of her favorite parts is a trail that encircles Klondike Lake.

“There's this overlook that looks down over the Katy Trail and down across the river, down into like the Labadie power plant area and everything. It's really nice,” she said. “It’s really pretty during the fall.”

And if you’re looking to do something aside from running, Nunan noted that you can also paddle on the lake or head out to Augusta wine country afterward.

4600 state Route 94 South, Augusta — website , trail map

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio A hiker and dog walk on the Chubb Trail in Eureka on Aug. 1.

4. Rockwoods Reservation trails

If you have a group of people who want to meet up and do different things, Nunan recommends the Rockwood Reservations trails.

A flat, easier route might start at the Al Foster Memorial Trail, which is a crushed gravel path that connects to the paved Rock Hollow Trail. But the trail system also includes the 2.3-mile Bluff View Trail that connects to Al Foster or the Zombie Trail, which is part of the Rock Hollow Greenway .

2751 Glencoe Road, Wildwood — website , trail map

5. Don Robinson State Park trails

Don Robinson State Park is a recent newcomer to the regional park scene — it opened in 2017. None of its trails is too technical or difficult, Nunan said, though some have hills. They are mostly connected loops.

While you’re there, you might check out Mr. Robinson’s historic house that the park is renovating or the park’s many cave grottos, which fill with water and sometimes feature little waterfalls. Nunan especially enjoys when they freeze over in the winter.

9275 Byrnesville Road, Jefferson County — website , trail maps

6. Weldon Springs Conservation Area trails

Runners looking for a challenge should head to the Lewis and Clark trails. There are two connected loops, 5 and 8 miles in length. The trail hugs the Missouri River, which you can peer down at from periodic viewpoints on the bluffs, and there’s one creek crossing about halfway through.

The Track Club’s Corps of Discovery Trail Races — at half-marathon, 5-mile or 8-mile distance — take place on the Lewis and Clark trails.

Another popular choice in the conservation area is the Lost Valley Trail Loop, which is about 10 miles.

6990 state Route 94 South, St. Charles County— website , trail map

Finally: If you’re nervous about heading out to the trails or on a group run — don’t be. It’s Nunan’s mission to make running and running together “not so unattainable.”

“You have all these ideas of what people are going to think about you, but for the most part, the running community is very supportive of people of all paces and all abilities and distances, and we just want to see everybody do their best,” she said. “We want everybody to come out and just move your body and try something new.”