North St. Louis residents say Rams settlement money would be a good start, but they need more

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee voted unanimously Thursday evening to advance Board Bill 31, which would allocate $30 million in Rams settlement funds for tornado relief.

The vote came after nearly four hours of public comment from St. Louisans — many of whom said that the $30 million was a good start but not enough for any meaningful change in the historically disinvested region of the city.

Board President Megan Green acknowledged that the money was just a start and meant to meet the most urgent needs of the community.

“We were not prepared for this. We were not prepared to go 3½ weeks without additional support,” Green said. “That is our fault for not having those funds and [that’s] where local organizations have had to step in to fill the gaps.”

Linda Shelton, a resident of the Greater Ville neighborhood, was the first speaker. Her home was destroyed by the May 16 tornado.

“I am hoping the Board of Aldermen, the state money and the FEMA money will help me rebuild my home. I love my home. We’ve been there 45 years and now … it’s gone,” Shelton said.

Green urged residents to continue to file their insurance claims and to fill out the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief application so they can start receiving funds as soon as possible.

Residents looking for additional information on how to fill out their FEMA applications can refer to this guide.

Residents made it clear to the board that there was only one option they were interested in: rebuilding north St. Louis.

Justina Cramer is a lifelong north city resident. Her home was damaged by the storm, and she is now staying in south city.

“The keyword is rebuild. Because those of us who are rooted in this community want to stay in this community. I live in the city because I love the city,” Cramer said. “I was born, raised, reared and taught by the city.”

The board will perfect the bill on Friday and then hold a special session on June 17 for a final vote.

The bill is expected to be signed by Mayor Cara Spencer once passed.

