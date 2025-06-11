St. Louis County steps up efforts for senior property tax freeze

St. Louis County officials are encouraging seniors to apply for a property tax freeze before the end of the month.

The program freezes property taxes for eligible senior owners, which under state law is anyone who is 62 or older as of Dec. 31, 2024. The deadline to sign up is June 30.

The county will hold Saturday events at three offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 14, 21 and 28 at the following locations:

June 14 – West County Government Center, 70 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield 63017

June 21 – South County Government Center, 4554 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis 63129

June 28 – North County Government Center 715 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann 63074

“We want to make it easier for our seniors to get the help they need without the stress of taking time off during the workweek,” said Tony Smee, director of the St. Louis County Department of Revenue.

Since October, St. Louis County received more than 50,000 applications for the senior property tax freeze. Councilman Dennis Hancock, R-Fenton, said the program is extremely popular.

“I think this is something that is going to help keep people in their homes,” Hancock said. “I think that they are going to be able to hold onto their homes a lot longer with tax bills not going up every two years.”