St. Louis County to open senior property tax freeze applications

Eligible seniors in St. Louis County will soon be able to apply to freeze their property taxes.

An exact date has not been set, but the county expects the process to begin in a few weeks. It will only accept applications online, though assistance will be provided at some government buildings. The deadline is June 30, 2025.

Changes to state law made more people eligible and froze all levies, not just the local portion of the property tax. Applicants must be at least 62 years old and have proof they have an ownership interest in the property for which they are applying. The freeze can only be claimed for a person’s primary residence.

The County Council in July voted to appropriate $600,000 to implement the freeze. That does not take into account lost revenue.

